Dr Rebecca Malope had one of the proudest mom moments this past weekend with her daughter Nolu's traditional wedding celebration

The gospel icon shared snaps from the festivities on social media and penned her not so little girl the sweetest message

Followers absolutely loved seeing mama Rebecca and her family celebrating such a beautiful milestone and used the comments to let her know

Rebecca Malope's daughter Nolu Malope had her membeso this past weekend, leaving her mother bursting with pride. The singer took to her social media to share some stunning photos from the celebrations.

Dr Rebecca Malope shares photos from her daughter's Umembeso ceremony. Image: @dr_rebeccamalope

Source: Instagram

Rebecca Malope's Instagram timeline was decorated with photos from her daughter's membeso ceremony this past weekend. The media personality wrote a sweet message to Nolu, letting her just how proud she felt to have witnessed her daughter's special day.

"I’m the Happiest mother right now ❤️ Congratulations to my daughter @nolumalope who is now Mrs Makgotso Mariha ❤️ May God bless your union, my children. I love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Halala !!!"

Followers in the comments helped the doting mom wish her daughter well as the comment section was filled with congratulatory messages.

@thelighttheway wrote:

"May her union bring her all the love she deserves, all the wisdom she needs and all the enlightenment to make her a better person❤️"

@hlelive said:

"Alililililili!!!!!"

@mahlabamolly commented:

"Congratulations to the newlyweds ❤️ and congratulations to you gaining a son."

Dr Rebecca Malope has had a lot to celebrate these past few months as TimesLIVE reported that the gospel singer was one of the few people to receive a National Order from President Cyril Ramaphosa for her contribution to improving the lives of South Africans.

