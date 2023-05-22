Buccleuch residents in Johannesburg protested outside Eskom headquarters after not having electricity for several days

Residents of the Joburg suburb picketed outside Megawatt Park and even dumped rotting food

Many South Africans supported the protest action and said more people should join in

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions ran high in the suburb of Buccleuch in Johannesburg during a protest over a power outage outside the Eskom headquarters, Megawatt Park.

Buccleuch residents have been without electricity for a week. Images: Gianluigi GUERCIA & @KayaNews/Screenshot

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, residents have been without electricity since last week due to a fault at a substation.

Angry Joburg residents dump raw chicken outside Eskom headquarters

One Buccleuch resident expressed frustration about the power outage by leaving raw chicken outside Megawatt Park. KayaFM posted a video of the lady's act of protest, which went viral on social media.

The woman can be heard complaining about her chicken rotting as she throws a few hardbody chickens in front of a sign written "rotting food". Other angry residents stood outside Eskom offices with placards written: "We want power".

Munyaka Luxury Estate residents interdicted from protesting

Munyaka Luxury Estate residents have been prohibited from protesting at their estate after Balwin Properties took the matter to court.

According to EWN, residents staged a full-day protest over the power outage on Thursday, 18 May. Residents blocked off the entrance to the estate and braai'd meat.

The Johannesburg High Court interdicted residents from blocking any authorised persons from entering the estate, and law enforcement agencies were granted permission to enforce the interdict.

South Africans react to Buccleuch residents' protest outside Eskom headquarters

@amatuli said:

"I think we must all do this and bring rotten food and all broken appliances due to loadshedding."

@hlubizer said:

"It's about bloody time. I can join this anytime. We've been too nice to these moegoes since 2007."

@ADS_ZAR said:

"This protest thing has levels, others loot during protests, and others throw away their own food."

@Poison082 said:

"This needs to be done at the offices of the ministers and the president, the ones that have allowed and put us in the situation we are in."

@HoDeinCT said:

"I really wonder why no one has ever sued Eskom about the rotten things."

