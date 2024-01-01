The health department said 112 babies were born in Gauteng on New Year's Day, comprising 59 boys and 53 girls

Academic hospitals, including Chris Hani Baragwanath and Dr George Mukhari, contribute to the baby boom

The births brought joy to many, but some South Africans expressed concerns about the rapid birth rate

112 babies were born on New Year’s Day in Gauteng public hospitals

Source: Getty Images

More than a hundred bundles of joy entered the world on New Year's Day in Gauteng.

A total of 112 newborns (59 boys and 53 girls) were delivered between midnight and 9:30am, reported SowetanLIVE.

Newborns in Gauteng hospitals

Noteworthy contributions came from academic hospitals, with Chris Hani Baragwanath delivering nine babies and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital welcoming five.

Tertiary hospitals also played a role, with Tembisa Hospital and Kalafong Hospital delivering six and four babies, respectively.

Health MEC visit public hospitals

Health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko marked the occasion by visiting Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Pretoria North.

During the visit, she extended warm greetings to the newborns and presented gifts to their parents.

Citizens discuss the births

While the births brought joy to many, some South Africans expressed concern about the rapid growth of the population.

Read some of the comments below:

Wiseman Ngema said:

"They say we must use condoms while they are busy making babies."

Nick Malesela Moloto mentioned:

"70 of them are from our illegal friends who work hard in SA."

Gugulakhe Dlamini wrote:

"I wonder how many are born of South Africans and by teens. Unnecessary population bred."

Muzi Maluka stated:

"Most are Mozambicans and Zimbabweans."

Innocent Dungu asked:

"Yho zaphelelaphi icondoms?"

SA moms celebrate as they welcome babies

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the new year has ushered in 509 new births in South Africa. The National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says the births of 250 girls and 259 boys were recorded between midnight and midday on 1 January 2023.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited a few new moms who gave birth at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and presented the moms and their bundles of joy with gifts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News