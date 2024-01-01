Mzansi saw both splits and enduring relationships last year

Stars like Nandi Madida, Zakes Bantwini, Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni served couple goals in 2023

Briefly News looks at five top celebrity couples who inspired fans with their love stories

The South African entertainment had its fair share of drama in 2023. Some of the fans' favourite couples like Makhadzi and Master KG called it quits, while Faith Nketsi dropped a bombshell about her marriage and divorce.

Take a look at Mzansi's top five celebrity couples. Image: @nandi_madida and @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Some couples made it through the year and continued to serve couple goals on the timeline, despite the rumours about them.

1. Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni

Anyone who follows Dr Musa Mthombeni knows how much he adores his lovely wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The two have ignored what trolls as about their marriage on social media and have inspired Mzansi with their travel vlogs. In 2023, Liesl and Dr Musa travelled to different destinations including Mauritius, USA, France and recently Brazil.

2. DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz defied the odds

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's marriage came under scrutiny in 2023 especially because of AKA's death.

The two proved that they were stronger together when they continued to live their best lives despite DJ Zinhle being dragged online for mourning her baby daddy.

3. Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida secured the bag

If there is one couple that works hard and even plays harder, it's Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini. Undoubtedly one of Mzansi's power couples, the stars inspired fans last year.

From Zakes Bantwini bagging a Grammy Award and many SAMA nods to Nandi Madida securing various endorsements including becoming the host of Apple Music's Africa Now Radio.

4. Hunngani and Stephanie Ndlovu address cheating rumours

The Ndlovu's are one unproblematic couple. The sweet pair have been serving couple goals by gushing over each other on their timelines.

However, social media went up in flames following the rumours that Mzansi's favourite couple was headed for divorce due to an alleged affair. Both Hungani and Stephanie scoffed at the allegations and assumed their fans and followers that they were still going strong.

5. DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi are amongst Mzansi's favourite couples. The celeb pair who have been married for years have been hailed by social media users for their remarkable union.

Dr Musa Mthombeni’s extreme display of love for Liesl gets reactions

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni has come under fire again for showing "too" much love to his beautiful wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, on social media. The star was called out by fans who said his actions make him look desperate.

Dr Musa Mthombeni absolutely adores his stunning wife, Liesl. The star has professed his love several times, and Mzansi has hailed him for loving loudly.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News