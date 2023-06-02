Nandi Madida is ready to fly the South African flag high as her new show Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 is set to debut today

The star took to her social media pages to reveal that she jetted off to London to record the first episode of the show

Speaking about her gig, Nandi Madida said she was grateful to be a part of a platform that promotes African music and Pan-Africanism

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nandi Madida is taking over the world with her incredible talent. The actress and musician recently joined the Apple Music 1 family and she can't keep calm.

Nandi Madida has revealed that the first episode of her show has been released. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida ecstatic as the first episode of her new show Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 airs today

Nandi Madida is going international. The star who announced that she is the new presenter of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 via an Instagram post has revealed that the first episode is out.

Taking to her Twitter page, the singer and media personality shared a video while travelling to London for the show. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Officially a part of the @applemusic catch my first show today on Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida . London, you’re amazing! Africa to the world ✈️

"We are truly our ancestors' dreams . Both Apple and Android users can tune in! ❤️."

Nandi Madida's followers celebrate star's new show on Apple Music 1

Nandi Madida is breaking boundaries with her new show. According to Slikour On Life, Africa Now Radio is an international platform that puts African music in the spotlight.

Reacting to the news of the first episode airing today, peeps said they can't wait to enjoy the show with their fav presenting it.

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Congrats ❤ This is amazing, more blessings coming."

@deff1057000 noted:

"Congratulations ... The word apart needs to be separated."

@KhanyiNgobese1 wrote:

"Congratulations Nandi ."

Nandi Madida wishes hubby Zakes Bantwini a happy birthday in sweet video, Mzansi joins the singer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida, the multitalented and loving wife of Zakes Bantwini, poured her heart out to celebrate her husband's birthday.

The renowned musician and undisputed musical genius, Zakes Bantwini has not only achieved remarkable success in his career but has also touched the lives of many through his kind and humble nature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News