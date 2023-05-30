Nandi Madida has been announced as the new host of Apple Music 1's Africa Now Radio show

The star said she is grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate Pan-Africanism and African artists with Apple Music

The singer and actress will take over the controls of the international show starting this coming Friday 2 June

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Congratulations are in order for South African singer and actress Nandi Madida who recently secured an international gig with Apple Music 1.

Nandi Madida is ecstatic after securing the Apple Music 1 'Africa Now Radio' gig. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi will be hosting popular Africa Now Radio starting this coming Friday, and her fans can't wait.

Nandi Madida secures international radio hosting gig

Nandi Madida is set to fly the country's flag high after securing another top gig. According to ZAlebs, the star was recently announced as the new host of Apple Music 1's international show, Africa Now Radio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Per the publication, Africa Now Radio is an international platform that has hosted top African stars like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C, Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid and Stonebwoy.

Nandi Madida grateful for the opportunity to host Africa Now Radio

Slikour On Life reported that the Skhanda Love singer said she is grateful for the opportunity. She said she is happy to finally see the African continent getting the recognition it deserves.

"I am just, if anything, grateful to witness Africa getting the long overdue credit. We are not only the cradle of humankind but also the cradle of music, and I’m excited to celebrate Pan-Africanism with Apple Music 1’s global audience and see the trajectory of African artists!

"I am a cheerleader of that movement and will ensure that I support it in any way that I can, and to shine a light on it."

Thuso Mbedu named new brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Viola Davis and SA celebs congratulate her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu landed a deal with L'Oréal Paris as the brand ambassador and spokesperson in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The actress celebrated the huge milestone on her Instagram and reposted the announcement from the leading cosmetics company.

According to The South African, L'Oréal said it was thrilled to welcome Thuso to the family and that it was a privilege to work with a star of her calibre involved in philanthropic work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News