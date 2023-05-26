Nandi Madida celebrated Zakes Bantwini's birthday in a sweet post, expressing her admiration for him as both the love of her life and a musical genius

In a heartfelt post, Nandi Madida, the multitalented and loving wife of Zakes Bantwini, poured her heart out to celebrate her husband's birthday.

The renowned musician and undisputed musical genius, Zakes Bantwini has not only achieved remarkable success in his career but has also touched the lives of many through his kind and humble nature.

Nandi Madida wished her husband God's favour as he celebrated his birthday

Nandi expressed her admiration and love for Zakes, emphasising that his dreams continue to manifest because of his genuine heart. She acknowledged the divine favour bestowed upon him by God and the ancestors, encouraging him to soar even higher.

Madida wrote:

"This morning! ❤️ Happy birthday to the love of my life and musical genius @ZakesBantwiniSA ! You continue to make all your dreams come true, but the best part is that you’re a kind human being. God and the ancestors continue to favour you because of your heart.. soar my king! "

Mzansi joined Nandi in wishing Zakes a Happy Birthday

Fans rushed over to the comments to wish the house musician happy birthday, others gushed over the couples' romance.

@BenayoXolela said:

"Akhule akhokhobe umfana!!!"

@FantyLife said:

"We love, love this side. Happy birthday to the legend!"

@SenoritaMame wrote:

"You really love this man Nandi."

@chilla_genge tweeted:

"Ola ke Bantwini Happy birthday."

Nandi Madida celebrates daughter Nefertiti’s 4th birthday by sharing a sweet picture post, SA gushes

Briefly News previously reported on Nandi celebrating her daughter, Nefertiti's birthday.

Nandi Madida's daughter Nefertiti turned four on March 2, and her mother celebrated in style.

Nandi Madida is married to Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini, and the couple has two children, Nefertiti and Shaka Madida. According to ZAlebs, the kids are almost three years apart in age, with Shaka born in 2016 and Nefertiti born in 2019.

