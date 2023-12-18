Stephanie Ndlovu has dispelled divorce rumours with an Instagram post with Hungani

Social media reacted with support and praise for the couple's unity amid the claims

The Ndlovus has been at the centre of attention due to reports alleging infidelity and divorce

Stephanie Ndlovu has poured cold water on the divorce rumours with a lovely Instagram post. The celebrity couple has been trending on social media following the reports that they were headed for divorce.

Stephanie Ndlovu has shared a sweet post alongside Hungani Ndlovu. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu still going strong

The Ndlovus has been hogging headlines and charting trends following recent reports that the former Scandal! actor cheated on his lovely wife and got the other woman pregnant. The actor scoffed at the rumours on his page.

Taking to her Instagram page days after the news went viral, Stephanie Ndlovu shared a loved-up picture alongside her man, pouring cold water on the rumours. The posts show The Ndlovus Uncut stars dressed to the nines while attending an event together. She captioned the post:

"Still. Forever & Always. ♾️"

Stephanie Ndlovu's fans react to her post

Reacting to the post, social media users said people should learn to keep their noses out of the couple's business. Others commended them for ignoring the rumours and continuing to shower each other with love.

skhubabes_ said:

"Batsi nina niya divorce mos? We love you♥️"

@ref_law added:

"Enemies are shaking ❤️"

@alletaneziwe commented:

"For sure those who are spreading lies don't follow them because we as their followers see everything is between them Shem❤️❤️"

@tiamoh___________ added:

"The second frame they’re laughing at the rumours "

@_kagisoisaac wrote:

"ma'am that color is amazing on your skin le bantle bathing."

@mrs_moeranephindile said:

"In the faceof filthy blogs. God bless your union."

@mama_wandie noted:

"2nd yall are laughing at people spreading fake rumours about your marriage."

