Mama Joy recently spoke about her husband, Papa Joy, and the dynamics of their relationship

In an exclusive with Briefly News, the sports fanatic addressed the stereotypes about white and black men, saying her bae's size was perfect

Her comments left supporters in stitches, as many admired her for finding the love of her life

Mama Joy shared some naughty bedroom details about Papa Joy. Image: JoyChauke5

Mama Joy got down and dirty about her husband, Papa Joy, and said she wasn't concerned about his size.

Mama Joy gets real about marrying white

Coming from celebrating her wedding with her French bae, Mama Joy finally got to spill the tea about her interracial marriage.

In September 2024, the sports fanatic and her bae, Nicholas Pitaud, aka Papa Joy, celebrated their first anniversary despite the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Speaking on their love story, a naughty Mama Joy hinted to Briefly News at the stereotype of black men being well endowed as compared to their white counterparts. She said her boo was perfect:

"Most people say, 'Black people have a large whatever and these other ones don't.' For me, it's my size. I don't have to fake or do anything; he's so romantic."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's confession

Netizens are in stitches at Mama Joy's naughty tales and praised her for finding love:

Asiphe Isa Mgqawule joked:

"You're representing us as South Africans in France. Please don't let us down; we're all behind you, Mama."

Deacon George showed love to Mama Joy:

"Mama Joy is a beautiful woman and deserves all the happiness. Congratulations, Mbokodo!

Busisiwe Maseko said:

"Love indeed doesn't have a colour. God is Love."

Suzette Swigelaar wrote:

"All the best for your new life with Papa Joy."

Helena Lotz Oosthuizen posted:

"May my best wishes accompany you and Papa Joy."

Mama Joy shows off Papa Joy's Zulu dance moves

