Mama Joy revealed to Briefly News that she met her French husband, Papa Joy, by coincidence when she bought the wrong train ticket while attending the Rugby World Cup in France

After their traditional wedding, concerns arose when Papa Joy returned to France, but Mama Joy remains optimistic about their relationship

Briefly News also spoke exclusively to the Relationship Architect Shelly Lewin, who advised that overcoming long-distance relationship challenges requires clear communication, trust, and setting expectations

Mama Joy recently opened up about meeting her French husband, Papa Joy. The popular sports fanatic's love story is nothing short of a fairytale.

Mama Joy revealed how she met Papa Joy in France.

Mama Joy on how a mistake led her to the love of her life

All eyes have been on Mama Joy, real name Joy Chauke, since she tied the knot with her French husband. Many know that the lovers met in France when Mama Joy had gone to support the Springboks during the Ruby World Cup, but few know the real story behind how they first met.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Mama Joy revealed that meeting Papa Joy was a coincidence. She said she realised she had bought the wrong train ticket to go and attend a match. The three friends she was travelling with went ahead without her, and she had to follow another train after the ticket issue had been rectified. She said:

"I was with three people, we were supposed to go together, but at the end of the day, my ticket was different from them. So they left without me because they wanted to go and rectify my ticket problem. I took another train to and that was when I met him."

Mama Joy's marriage and Papa Joy's return to France

Things have been moving fast for Mama Joy. The media personality later married Papa Joy in a beautiful traditional ceremony. Social media users raised concerns when Papa Joy returned to France a few weeks after tying the knot.

Briefly News spoke to ‘The Relationship Architect’ – couple counsellor, coach and author of Uncomplicated Love Shelly Lewin about some of the challenges couples in long distance relationships face and how to overcome them. She said:

"Common challenges in long distance relationships include loneliness, miscommunication, and the strain of missing physical closeness. These can be overcome by:

"Clear and honest communication: Misunderstandings are common, so ensuring clear, intentional conversations about needs and feelings can prevent unnecessary conflicts.

"Trust: Building and maintaining trust is crucial. Being transparent and reliable helps create a secure foundation.

"Setting expectations: Couples should discuss and agree on communication frequency, visits, and long-term plans to avoid misalignment. By focusing on emotional availability and having shared goals, long-distance relationships can not only survive but thrive."

