Mama Joy expressed sadness on social media after her husband, Papa Joy, left for France, sharing a picture and saying she missed him

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, some sympathising while others criticised her for posting the personal snap

Several users suggested Mama Joy keep such moments private, with some advising her to follow her husband abroad

Mama Joy is feeling the pain of a long-distance relationship after her man, Papa Joy, left for France. The newlywed star shared a picture and expressed her feelings on social media.

Mama Joy sad after Papa Joy left for France

Newlywed Mama Joy recently shared a picture on her page after sharing videos of Papa Joy leaving the country. The superfan left Mzansi with more questions than answers when she shared videos of her man's send-off.

Taking to her X page, Mama Joy shared a video while lying in bed and told her fans and followers that she missed her husband. She wrote:

"Me thinking of Papa Joy."

Fans react to Mama Joy's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Mama Joy's viral snap. Some said she shouldn't have posted it, while others felt sorry for her because they understood the pain of having a long-distance relationship.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Follow Indoda yakho Mama Joy before its too late for mama."

@MakiMarish said:

"🤣🤣The pic should be for Papa Joy's eyes only."

@Maphumzah commented:

"Why did he leave you behind? Aren’t you supposed to go and kotiza at your in-laws?

@Dr_Shiyaklenga added:

"Mama Joy you are traumatizing us, we know adults do things but we don't have to see these things.🥺😫"

@MakiMarish wrote:

"Mama. Please delete this private pic 😭🙏🙏😭."

@jmmagwaza noted:

"Please, Mama, don't share this personal stuff on x. Wedding photos were enough. No more. Just my 2 cents."

Papa Joy visits Mama Joy’s father’s grave

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's latest celebrity couple, Mama Joy and Papa Joy, are flaunting their love on social media. Mama Joy recently shared pictures while visiting her father's grave alongside her son and hubby.

Mama Joy is enjoying the honeymoon phase after getting married to the love of her life. The popular sports fan has been sharing pictures and videos alongside her man on social media.

