Mama Joy Shares Picture in Bed After Papa Joy’s Return, SA Reacts: “Please Delete This Private Pic”
- Mama Joy expressed sadness on social media after her husband, Papa Joy, left for France, sharing a picture and saying she missed him
- Fans reacted with mixed feelings, some sympathising while others criticised her for posting the personal snap
- Several users suggested Mama Joy keep such moments private, with some advising her to follow her husband abroad
Mama Joy is feeling the pain of a long-distance relationship after her man, Papa Joy, left for France. The newlywed star shared a picture and expressed her feelings on social media.
Mama Joy sad after Papa Joy left for France
Newlywed Mama Joy recently shared a picture on her page after sharing videos of Papa Joy leaving the country. The superfan left Mzansi with more questions than answers when she shared videos of her man's send-off.
Mama Joy sees Papa Joy off to France after tying knot, SA quizzes: "Is it a long-distance marriage?"
Taking to her X page, Mama Joy shared a video while lying in bed and told her fans and followers that she missed her husband. She wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Me thinking of Papa Joy."
Fans react to Mama Joy's picture
Social media users shared mixed reactions to Mama Joy's viral snap. Some said she shouldn't have posted it, while others felt sorry for her because they understood the pain of having a long-distance relationship.
@ChrisEcxel102 said:
"Follow Indoda yakho Mama Joy before its too late for mama."
@MakiMarish said:
"🤣🤣The pic should be for Papa Joy's eyes only."
@Maphumzah commented:
"Why did he leave you behind? Aren’t you supposed to go and kotiza at your in-laws?
@Dr_Shiyaklenga added:
"Mama Joy you are traumatizing us, we know adults do things but we don't have to see these things.🥺😫"
@MakiMarish wrote:
"Mama. Please delete this private pic 😭🙏🙏😭."
@jmmagwaza noted:
"Please, Mama, don't share this personal stuff on x. Wedding photos were enough. No more. Just my 2 cents."
Papa Joy visits Mama Joy’s father’s grave
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's latest celebrity couple, Mama Joy and Papa Joy, are flaunting their love on social media. Mama Joy recently shared pictures while visiting her father's grave alongside her son and hubby.
Mama Joy is enjoying the honeymoon phase after getting married to the love of her life. The popular sports fan has been sharing pictures and videos alongside her man on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.