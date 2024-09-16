Mama Joy and her husband, Papa Joy, recently visited her late father's grave to thank the ancestors for their blessings

The sports fan shared pictures of her son and husband, who is from France, cleaning the gravesite, and fans are thrilled by their love

Social media users joked about the couple having coloured children and praised Papa Joy for embracing South African culture

Mzansi's latest celebrity couple, Mama Joy and Papa Joy, are flaunting their love on social media. Mama Joy recently shared pictures while visiting her father's grave alongside her son and hubby.

Papa Joy visits his father-in-law's grave

Mama Joy is enjoying the honeymoon phase after getting married to the love of her life. The popular sports fan has been sharing pictures and videos alongside her man on social media.

Taking to her page recently, Mama Joy revealed that she took her husband, originally from France to visit her late father's grave. She noted that they went to the gravesite to thank the ancestors for blessing them. The post read:

"Papa Joy cleaning my Fathers the grave with my Son. We went to graves and thanked my Ancestors for everything."

Fans react to Mama Joy's post

Social media users are happy for the sports fanatic as she embarks on a new journey as a married woman. Many joked about how they were waiting for the sweet couple to have coloured babies.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"We want a Coloured son … 🔥🔥🔥"

@_amBYRON added:

"Your son is the same height as ur husband he might beat him 😂😂"

@Motiv88r wrote:

"He’s getting the tourist experience better than many that fly to the Kruger and Robben Island from you Europe. He will know SA better than many."

@Zamatola05 said:

"We will miss you family joy when you go back to France ✊"

@pretzybrett wrote:

"Papa Joy must have had thee best experience of his life, I'm so jealous of him and happy for them, love is such a beautiful thing to watch in this form 💖"

Mama Joy chuffed with ‘Frenchy’ husband for spoiling family

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Papa Joy must've spent a pretty penny on a horde of gifts for Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke's kin, judging by the newly married superfan's gratitude.

Chauke and the Frenchman tied the knot in a colourful traditional Tsonga ceremony at the weekend.

