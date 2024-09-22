Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke saw her new husband, Frenchman Papa Joy, off one week after the two married in SA

Chauke posted a photo dump to X and wrote that Papa Joy was jetting off back to his home country, France

The event left fans with more questions than answers after Chauke failed to divulge details about future plans

Mama Joy bid her French husband Papa Joy goodbye as he departed South Africa for France. Images: @JoyChauke5

After a week of marital bliss, Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has said goodbye to her French connection, Papa Joy.

Their whirlwind romance finally ended with the lovebirds tying the knot in South Africa on Saturday, 14 September, much to the excitement of many.

Mama Joy sees Papa Joy off to France

Since then, Chauke has frequently posted videos and pictures showcasing how the Frenchman was gelling in with her and her family's Tsonga heritage.

This has included Papa Joy cooking a delicious spaghetti and mince dish, tasting wine with his two stepsons, and gifting the Chaukes French football player Kylian Mbappé jerseys and perfume.

On Saturday night, Mzansi's superfan took to her X account and posted several photos of herself, Papa Joy, and his plane ticket for the trip back to Europe.

The caption read:

"[I] am going to miss him. Papa Joy on his way [back] to France."

One photo also shows the newlyweds posing with three young white women. It is unclear whether they're related to Papa Joy.

Chauke did not share why she was not leaving with her husband or their immediate future plans, leaving the door to speculation wide open.

The mystery drew plenty of chirps under Mama Joy's mentions as Mzansi flooded her with the pressing questions.

Mzansi left with more questions

The post was viewed more than 112,000 times and attracted 2600 likes, with nearly 150 comments lighting up her replies.

Briefly News looks at the interesting reactions.

@_HerchelleR wrote:

"Why are you staying behind?"

@MinisterWP asked:

"Is it a long-distance marriage?"

@t_junction1 wondered:

"Kanti ani hambe nonke?"

@Nduzana1 offered:

"A Nigerian would be in Seshego right now. Bon voyage, Papa Joy."

Papa Joy bonds with Mama Joy's kids

In related news, Briefly News reported that a loved-up Chauke introduced her sons to Papa Joy, and they let fans in on their wholesome family moment.

The celebrity couple and Mama Joy's two sons had local wine and, in the words of the Frenchman, toasted to Mzansi with Mzansi wine while at it.

