Celebrity couple Papa Joy and Mama Joy recently enjoyed some wine with Mama Joy's children

In the video the superfan posted, she and her husband, as well as their children, toasted to South Africa

Netizens praised the cute family and congratulated Mama Joy, who recently got married

Mama Joy introduced her children to her husband, Papa Joy, and they let fans in on their wholesome family moment.

Papa Joy enjoys wine with Mama Joy's sons

Newlyweds Papa Joy and Mama Joy had hearts melting once again. The celebrity couple and Mama Joy's two sons had some local wine, and they made a toast.

@JoyChauke5 posted the video with the caption:

"Papajoy bonding with My children at our home."

Mzansi praise Mama Joy and Papa Joy

South Africans praised the cute family and hailed Mama Joy. This is what people said.

@aey_dear said:

"Mama Joy is done with that team. They are playing and she is busy having quality time with fam."

@chief_musa97008 added:

"Happiness looks good in this family."

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Beautiful bonding sessions."

@bad_option88 mentioned:

"Papa Joy seems to be a vibe."

@chief_musa97008 stated:

"Thank you Papa joy, you are magical."

IamGiven_M shared:

"Enjoy Mamajoy, you deserve happiness, all thanks to Papajoy."

@Leveve18 mentioned:

"It's so beautiful to watch your love journey, with all its simplicity. Happiness is within all of us."

@inny859605 replied:

"Good, and he must bring his kids to South Africa as well so that they, too, can do some bonding."

@AzaniaParker stated:

"It's beautiful to watch Mama’s Joy and Papa’s Joy love journey and witness love I'm happy for your family reunions."

Papa Joy pays Mama Joy's father a visit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy and Papa Joy visited her late father's grave to thank him as her ancestor for their blessings.

The sports fan shared photos of her son and husband, who hails from France, where he was cleaning the gravesite, and fans are thrilled by their love.

Social media users were not exactly welcoming to the family, with some praising Papa Joy for embracing South African culture.

Source: Briefly News