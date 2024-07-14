One of South Africa's most recognised sports fanatics, Joy Chauke said something about the recent match between the Springboks and Ireland

Mama Joy said that the national rugby team lost because she was not present at the stadium during the game

The online community reacted to her tweet, with many saying no one said she shouldn't be there but not at the taxpayer's expense

Joy Chauke said if she was present at the Springboks vs Ireland game things would have been different for the national team. Images: @Franck Fife, @Gaspafotos/ MB Media

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's Mama Joy took to her Twitter account to say something about the Saturday match, 13 July 2024 between the Springboks and Ireland in Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban.

In X (Twitter) post, Mama Joy said in the previous game where South Africa won 27-20 against Ireland breaking the eight-year duck she fasted and prayed for the team, hence the win.

But in the recent game where Springboks lost 25-24 against Ireland, she did nothing. In fact, she woke up and ate pap and vleis and was snacking while watching the game in the comfort of her home. The superfan further made a bet saying if she is present in the next game, Springboks will win the game.

"Mamajoy ⁦@Springboks lucky charm was not there previous game I was on fast and pray for my team but today I ate Pap and vleis in the morning and during the game I was snacking ,,,next game lets bat if Iam there we will win the game @ChrisExcel102."

Mama Joy says Springboks lost because she was not present

See the X post below:

Netizens expressed their feelings about Mama Joy's statement

The online users reacted to Mama Joy's tweet, with many expressing mixed feelings.

@MRSPORTIF commented:

"Next time."

@talent4realz expressed:

"We were fine without you."

@SiceloMentshisi said:

"No one said you shouldn't be there....just not at taxpayers' expense."

Joy Chauke celebrates private gig

In another story, Briefly News reported about Mama Joy celebrating landing a private gig.

Mama Joy shared four photos of her recent gig on X (Twitter). The superfan said she was invited to the giant supermarket chain Spar for their awards ceremony to hand over a trophy. Joy Chauke expressed gratitude over this gig and thanked the company for recognising her efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News