A woman in one of South Africa's townships indulged in a reckless activity that put her life in danger

The lady climbed an electric pole without safety clothes, ladder or any qualification to do so

The online community reacted to the video, with many fearing for the lady's dear life

A lady endangered her life by climbing on a power pole. Images: @dolly6919/ TikTok, @RODGER BOSCH/ Getty Images

A video of a woman climbing an electrical pole has made rounds on social media, leaving South Africans in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @dolly6919, the lady is seen climbing an electrical pole like Spiderwoman. She did not use a ladder, instead, she stood on a brickyard that was next to the pole and proceeded with her business, dangerous as it was.

It was not clear what exactly was the woman's mission. But she did something on the open electrical box that was on the pole and she also left it open and climbed down.

Woman recklessly climbs electric pole

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens worried about woman's life

The video raked over 100k views, with many online users laughing and some fearing for the person's safety.

@TayTay wanted to know:

"Spider woman why don't you close the box?"

@userMolekanewagamolekana joked:

"National Diploma in electrical Heavy current in training. Practicals ."

@Dakalo asked:

"Why ?"

@VeeVasin expressed:

"She’ll do anything to cook for her kids ."

@Neo wrote:

"Bathong wena Wonder Woman ."

@oom Supra was not happy:

"Your court date will be set ."

@Big juice commented:

"I will just say one day is one day you will work at ( heaven eskom) and permanently."

@Fleence said:

"Please get stick to help to help you reset coz sometimes it trip because there is fault , u wil get hurt my sister."

Man climbs on top of street pole

In another story, Briefly News reported about a reckless man who destroyed a street lamp.

A clip of the incident was shared on social media. In the video, the man was seen rocking back and forth, clinging for dear life on top of the street pole. Shocked onlookers couldn't help but laugh. Local social media users, however, did not find the video as funny. Many people wanted the reckless man to be charged for his actions.

