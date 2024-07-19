A naughty learner decided to be unserious early in the morning, bothering a teacher

The pupil stood in front of the school gate and pretended to be hit by an educator's vehicle

The online community reacted to the clip, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny

A pupil hilariously pulled a car accident prank on a teacher. Images: @oogee_bomvana2k

Source: TikTok

Ama 2k will make the teachers grow old very quickly. One learner pretended to be hit by a teacher's car in a hilarious video.

In the clip uploaded by @oogee_bomvana2k, it's presumably in the morning, judging from the learners entering the school and not going out. One pupil stood in front of a teacher's car and hilariously pretended it hit her.

The TikTok user laughed at how her friend was so unserious sometimes. Meanwhile, the girl was doing all the hilarious drama, other learners got the opportunity to run before the school gate closed.

A learner hilariously pretends to be hit by teacher's car

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laughed at the unserious 2k

The video garnered over 600k views, with many online users laughing at how the 2k is so unserious.

@Cwenga Bushula wrote:

"You guys are gonna age our teachers!"

@kobolati expressed:

"Yoh she is making sure that every students whom is late goes in first before gate is locked ."

@Asha commented:

"My friends say I am this friend sana."

@Sarvo was entertained:

"It can only be ama 2k."

@W3irdo_rele said:

"Aii imagine every time u have to hold her Hand so she won't do anything stupid ."

@luhle your girl shared:

"I have that one friends who sees the car crosing but still crosses the road i always hold her hand when crossing the road."

Golden ladies embrace their inner child in funny video

In another story, Briefly News reported about elderly ladies participating in a hilarious TikTok game.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @makaziwezimembhel, a group of women are standing in line ready to participate in a hilarious TikTok game. The first woman has to say something and the next one has to repeat and so on. The game did not go far at all. The second woman could not repeat what the first one said and they all laughed.

Source: Briefly News