A group of older women decided to channel their inner child and played a hilarious game

The ladies stood in a line, they had to repeat after one another until one got it wrong

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the women hilariously funny

A group of golden women participate in a hilarious game. Images: @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images, @makaziwezimembhel/ TikTok

A video that had women participating in a hilarious game has left Mzansi peeps in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @makaziwezimembhel, a group of women are standing in line ready to participate in a hilarious TikTok game. The first woman has to say something and the next one has to repeat and so on.

What is hilarious is that the women are too old for the game but at the same time it is adorable to see women of their age enjoying their inner child. The game did not go far at all. The second woman could not repeat what the first one said and they all laughed.

Women play hilarious game

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens found the women funny

The video garnered over, with many online users laughing and enjoying the women's vibes.

@ntungwelihle011 laughed:

"The one in a orange coat ngeke alibone izulu ." ( She will never see heaven).

@Deeeeeee commented:

"Does the pressure increase or decrease ."

@tumiisho said:

"Mamkhulu’s birthday boy sounded right for a second ."

@Nathan was howling:

"Yooh."

@Boitumelo Molefe was entertained:

"It gets funnier the more you watch it."

@sina.kubu felt envious:

"I wanna duet."

@Lindourh❤️‍ expressed:

"The second one is me during unprepared speech."

@Sweet Sarahlee enjoyed:

"This is the most unserious family ."

@YT: Siyobooi_ wrote:

"The second one is my favourite ."

