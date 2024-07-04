A 90-year-old woman was happy to see her neigbours celebrating even though she had no idea of the occasion

The elderly woman got on top of the bucket, stood on the brick fence and joined the vibes from next door

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love to the granny for her positive attitude

A 90-year-old woman shared her happiness with her neighbours. Images: @pollypabiiey/ TikTok, @Hinterhaus Productions/ Getty Images

A video of a grandmother being happy because of her naughbours has captured the hearts of many online users.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @pollypabiiey, the 90-year-old woman is seen by a fence standing on a bucket and visibly happy as she looks over her neighbour's house.

According to the content creator, the elderly woman did not know why her neighbours were happy but she was simply channeling their energy and was just happy to see them happy.

In the comment section, the TikTokker revealed that their neighbours were celebrating Orlando Pirates who had won a soccer match.

"POV: My 90-year-old grandmother celebrating with neighbours but she doesn't know why they are happy."

Grandma celebrates Pirates win with neighbours

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the granny's vibe

The video garnered over one million views, with many online users finding the grandmother's positive attitude cheering.

@Evelyn Selopetsa asked:

"Why the neighbours are not inviting her bathong."

@Sixolisiwe Nzima stanned:

"The fact that she still has that much balance to stand on a bucket is amazing."

@Lavender was emotional:

"I can’t believe I cried while watching this ."

@Ka Ndina said:

"I love grannies,,, ❤️❤️"

@anam_gee admired:

"I understand her. ❤️. Celebrating others takes NOTHING from you."

@Keba_moduka loved:

"I don't know why I'm chopping onions but I love your granny. You are blessed babe."

Lady surprises lonely 80-year-old neighbour on her birthday

