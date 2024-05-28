A young woman on TikTok, Ncumisa Shongwe, shared a funny video of herself dancing enthusiastically with two champagne bottles at a family event

Her act was interrupted by her disapproving grandmother, who gave her a stern look

The video went viral in South Africa, with many viewers finding the awkward encounter amusing

A woman had her gogo looking at her sideways at a family event. Image: @ncumisashongwe

Source: TikTok

A young woman posted a funny TikTok video showing how her grandmother caught her acting like a "club bottle girl" at a family event.

Gogo catches granddaughter dancing with booze

The video shared by Ncumisa Shongwe (@ncumisashongwe_) shows her standing with some of her family members as she grabs hold of two bottles of champagne in her hands and dances with them with much enthusiasm.

Ncumisa was abruptly disturbed by one of her grandmothers who was passing near her while dancing, giving her an unimpressed look that spoke volumes. To say Ncumisa was embarrassed would be pretty accurate, LOL.

"Not my one of my Grans catching me acting like a bottle girl ," Ncumisa said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by gogo and granddaughter

Many netizens were amused by the video and commented on how funny the awkward moment between Ncumisa and her grandmother was.

-YolandaMpumeleloDlamini❤️

"Sengithanda Ukuthuka Kwakho❤️(I love how you got a fright)."

Masego_ commented:

"I can't stop watching this ."

NeSi commented:

"The shame on her face."

Koketso Mentor said:

"Those eyes said "ooohh this is what you get up to!" I'm so dead ."

Tshepi responded:

"You were in your element ."

Thobiswa Shongwe said:

"How did I miss this?"

