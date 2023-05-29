People requested that this Gogo does a dance challenge on her own, and the old lady delivered

TikTok user @mantlesandmom shared a video showing the sweet moment and her surprised expression

Many people commented on the joy this clip brought, knowing that this home is filled with fun

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A house filled with fun is filled with happy hearts. This family is the epitome of that, and Mzansi saw it when Gogo decided to show them how it is done in a TikTok dance video.

TikTok user @mantlesandmom shared a video showing the sweet moment and her surprised expression. Image: TikTok / @mantlesandmom

Source: TikTok

Home should be a place where you feel safe, heard and happy. This woman has shown Mzansi that her house is filled with love and great dance moves.

TikTok video shows Granny busting fire dance moves

TikTok user @mantlesandmom shared a video showing her mother grooving. Without even having to be prompted, the elderly woman started throwing moves with confidence, and her daughter was happily surprised.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Take a look at this priceless moment:

Mzanis people clap for the granny and the happiness in the video

Many people commented on the undeniable love and happiness seen in the clip. This family is inspiring others to take a moment to just have a little fun.

Read some of the comments:

this bright magub said:

“Home is supposed to be a fun and happy place❤️. love the vibes”

omo_ lemo said:

“You look like a proud granddaughter ”

Vundla_3063 said:

“They don't want to get old these ones ”

Rico Prodl said:

“Grandma casually hitting it on that flier Versace gown drip thought we wouldn’t notice ”

Chinedu Ezora said:

“Grandma nailed itreally love her energy”

Cute video of energetic Gogo and little girl dancing together leaves Mzansi amused and in disbelief

In related news, Briefly News reported that moments shared between the elderly and their playful grandkids are one of the most heart-warming sights. A video of a little girl and her granny busting some energetic dance moves has gained the love and laughs of several Mzansi netizens.

The footage, which boasts over 870K views, was shared by Relow, the comedian on Facebook, and shows a girl showing off some of her moves as her granny looks on.

The magogo quickly interjects and quickly drops her handbag to the floor as she begins to bust her own moves. She dances to the beat with high energy as she jumps, jives, and moves all around, taking over the dance routine as her granddaughter follows suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News