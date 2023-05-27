Toya Delazy's celebrated her daughter's first birthday on Instagram and poured her heart out in a lengthy post

The singer posted pictures and a video of her wife and their adorable baby having fun at the party

Toya's fans and followers marvelled at their small family and posted happy birthday messages in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Toya Delazy and her wife Alisson Chaig celebrate their daughter's birthday. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy's daughter recently turned a year old, and the singer gushed over the little one on Instagram.

Toya Delazy and Alisson Chaig celebrate their daughter's birthday

The My City hitmaker said raising her daughter with wife Alisson Chaig has been the most beautiful experience in her life, reported TimesLIVE.

"Celebrating one year of being her mama. She is one of the most beautiful life events that have ever happened to me. I am so lucky that I get to raise this gorgeous princess, Kali, alongside my loving wife. "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Toya said her daughter Kali taught her the meaning of motherly love in the last year and thanked her family and friends for their support.

"She has made me a better person. I thank our chosen family and friends who have been around us through this journey, supporting, celebrating, and strengthening us."

The singer ended her sweet message by saying that raising a child takes a village and that she and Alisson want their daughter to be assured of her value."

"It does take a village to raise a child, and to be around souls that love as hard as we do ensures that she will never question her value and always know she was made from the fiercest love."

See the Instagram post below:

Toya Delazy and Allison Chaig welcome their baby girl

According to News24, Toya and Alisson's baby was born on May 20 2022, in London. The UK-based singer announced her child's birth on her socials and said:

"Baby, you already carry so much history but hold it with pride, for it’s your birthright. You’re so beautiful, [and] I will love you forever. I will protect you with all my strength, and I will be your guide whenever you need me, little one."

Toya Delazy's followers wish Kali a happy birthday in the comments

@thepjpowers said:

"Oh good for you. She is so cute. Congratulations."

@afrofeenix mentioned:

"Happy birthday beautiful lady. she's absolutely perfect.❤️"

@emily_dust wrote"

"Awwww happy birthday Kali!! And well done to you two for making it through the first year. "

@khaya_dladla commented:

"Happiest birthday to beautiful. Many more blessings to her.❤️"

@karriefransman stated:

"What a milestone! Well done team."

@tumelopeane added:

"Happy Birthday Kali and you two (and your village) are doing a great job! "

@amyrosslind wrote:

"Happy happy birthday Princess Kali. Sending love, blessings and good energy little one. ❤️"

@patsy_n posted:

"Oh, man. Happy birthday Kali, and congrats to the proud parents.❤️❤️❤️"

Nandi Madida wishes hubby Zakes Bantwini a happy birthday in sweet video, Mzansi joins the Singer

In another article, Briefly News rIn a heartfelt post, Nandi Madida, the multitalented and loving wife of Zakes Bantwini, poured her heart out to celebrate her husband's birthday.

The renowned musician and undisputed musical genius, Zakes Bantwini has not only achieved remarkable success in his career but has also touched the lives of many through his kind and humble nature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News