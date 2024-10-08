Media personality Moshe Ndiki recently showed love to his friend and colleague Zola Mhlongo

The My Brother's Keeper actress celebrated her birthday on Monday, 7 October 2024

Actress Zola Mhlongo also told Briefly News how she spent her birthday and also talked about her character on My Brother's Keeper

Aww, it's always beautiful to witness a flourishing friendship between local celebs, and Moshe Ndiki has proven that they are genuine friends in the entertainment industry.

Moshe Ndiki wishes Zola Mhlongo a happy birthday

The South African media personality Moshe Ndiki had many fans and followers swooning over the lengthy, heartfelt message he dedicated to his friend and colleague Zola Mhlongo.

The My Brother's Keeper actress Zola Mhlongo recently celebrated her birthday on Monday, 7 October 2024, and the former The Queen star penned a touching birthday message to Mhlongo. Ndiki posted a cute picture of the actress and paired it with a sweet letter on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

"On your birthday and every day, I’m grateful for your unwavering support, infectious laughter, and unconditional love. You light up my world in ways you’ll never know. Here’s to another year of adventures, late-night talks, and creating unforgettable moments. You’re more than just a friend; you’re my confidante, my rock, and my shining star. Happy birthday, beautiful! May this year bring you boundless happiness, success, and endless reasons to smile. Our friendship is a masterpiece of laughter, tears, and unconditional love. Happy birthday to the artist who brings colour and beauty to my life. I pray your day was as vibrant and stunning as you are. @zolazeelovin."

Actress Zola Mhlongo also told Briefly News how she spent her birthday and also talked about her character on My Brother's Keeper.

She said:

"My birthday was extremely wholesome. I took some downtime and treated myself to a getaway. I also had a very private dinner with family in Durban. I genuinely had the time of my life. A moment to give thanks to God for the blessings and restoration. This year has been great, and I still have an exciting opportunity coming soon. As I posted on my socials, a show called Show Me You're Funny is coming soon, and I'll be your host. I hope you're still glued to your screens, watching how to manifest a man.

"Joining the cast of My Brother's Keeper has been nothing short of amazing. The show has such an invigorating storyline and the character I play has so many layers to her. I love how ambitious and driven she is. A hard-working woman who falls in love and love gets the better of her. I am eternally grateful for being able to work alongside Sdumo Mtshali who really took me through the growth of my character. The experience has been priceless, and I've been loving every moment."

