South African actress and radio presenter Zola Mhlongo recently joined the Mzansi Magic's My Brother's Keeper

The news of the Metro FM presenter joining the cast of Mzansi Magic’s My Brother’s Keeper was shared on social media

Actress Zola Mhlongo joined 'My Brother's Keeper.' Image: @zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Zola Mhlongo recently bagged a new TV gig on one of Mzansi Magic's telenovelas.

Zola Mhlongo set to join My Brother's Keeper season 2

The former Uzalo actress Zola Mhlongo has made headlines again after she trended on social media, where her name was spotted in another man's inbox along with many other ladies.

Recently, Mhlongo bagged a new acting gig on Mzansi Magic's telenovela My Brother's. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news of Prince Kaybee's baby mama joining the show on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Zola Mhlongo has joined #MyBrothersKeeper Season 2 and will be playing Nkosazana ,Donga’s former business associate from the tender business."

Speaking to Briefly News, Zola Mhlongo shared that she is extremely excited to join the telenovela.

She said:

"Joining the My Brother’s Keeper family has always been a far away dream that God has deemed me worthy of. I feel immensely grateful and inspired by the support I’ve received.

"I want to outdo myself, do more and be greater. I am excited to explore and bring out the best in the character Nkosazana. She is extremely exciting and inspiring and I hope she is well received."

The media personality also mentioned what her character Nkosazana is all about:

"Nkosazana is a woman who is so layered with drive, ambition, resilience and soft with kindness. She is so self assured and self aware of who she is and the strength she possesses as a women in a male dominated Industry. Her fearless spirit, sass and sophistication is really to be admired. She has a very playful side to her and she's just a natural flirt... I am so excited for her journey and growth on My Brothers Keeper."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Zola joining My Brother's Keeper

Shortly after the news of the star was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@ElChaposChick wrote:

"Mhhhhm Khathazile must pull up her socks."

@bonnyskosana said:

"I hope he will finally get some tenders so the wife can finally drive a G wagon. That woman is the definition of Bhekezela."

@Aceigh_Majesty responded:

"Couldn’t they wait until things start progressing with Khathas kitchen hawu."

@Nonhlanhla_12 commented:

"He is going to cheat on Khathazile then the family will say she must stay ey."

@mnozi_m responded:

"I can smell an affair."

@khanyithes33864 replied:

"Khathazile must attend Karate lessons."

Zola Mhlongo moves on after Prince Kaybee's drama

In a previous report, Briefly News shared details behind Zola Mhlongo's empowering Women's Day video, where she received warm wishes following Prince Kaybee's recent drama.

Despite saying he was retired from cheating, Prince Kaybee's past appeared to come back to bite him after he trended on social media for all the wrong reasons. The Gugulethu DJ found himself in some drama after a spicy video of Cyan Boujee was tied to him.

