Zola Mhlongo and Prince Kaybee celebrated their son Mmino Milani's second birthday with heartwarming social media posts

Zola shared adorable photos from Mmino's birthday photoshoot and expressed her love and gratitude for her son, wishing him a happy birthday

Fans and followers joined in, sending birthday wishes and commenting on how quickly Mmino is growing

Zola Mhlongo and Prince Kaybee's son Mmino Milani recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The doting parents celebrated their bundle of joy's special day with heartwarming posts on their social media pages.

Zola Mhlongo posted stunning pictures from her son Mmino's birthday shoot. Image: @zolazeelovin and @prince_sa

Source: Instagram

Zola Mhlongo and Prince Kaybee's son turns two

Can you believe Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo's son Mmino Milani is two years old already? It seemed like yesterday since his birth, but time flies. The tiny tot recently celebrated another birthday, and mom and daddy posted sweet messages.

Media personality Zola Mhlongo headed to her Instagram timeline to share adorable pictures from Mmino's birthday photoshoot. The proud mother also penned a touching cation for the post. She wrote:

"My Mmino Milani is 2 Time flies, because what!!!!

"Happy Birthday to the love of my entire existence. The guy who never fails to put a smile on my face and those of everyone else ❤️ His loving aura still shocks me and I pray that God guides me on my journey of motherhood to be a good mom and raise an impeccable young man.

"I love you mntanam @mminomilani ❤️"

Zola's fans celebrate Mmino's birthday

The star's fans and followers also flooded her post's comments section with heartwarming birthday tributes. Fans also stressed how the little boy is growing too fast.

@sethu_nkosi said:

"Thank you for sharing him with me ❤️❤️"

@musenkosi wrote:

"A blessed born day my handsome lovely warrior Prince abundance in all area of your life Gogo uyakuthanda charmer boy "

@jacintangobese added:

"Kodwa o wavele wayi photocopy machine "

@sbahle_magadlela wrote:

"Oh bethunana akasemhle uBhuti! But also where is the time rushing off to sana? It was just yesterday that you were serving bump beauty. Well done momma! You’re doing a great job ❤️"

