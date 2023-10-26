Cassper Nyovest has declared his love for his son, Kgotso, in a sweet video

The only artist who has been able to fill up FNB stadium said his favourite job in the world was being a dad

His followers gushed at the celebrity boxer playing exchanging cute punches with his toddler in the comment section

Cassper Nyovest posted a video playing with his son Kgotso. Images: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's rapping heavyweight, Cassper Nyovest, has declared his love for his only son Kgotso, with his long-term girlfriend, Thobeka, in the cutest boxing video.

Cassper Nyovest and Kgotso playing boxing in a cute video

The Phuma Kim hitmaker, who is known for his notorious blow in his Celeb City boxing matches, was seen taking a total knockout in the most adorable video uploaded on Instagram, which he captioned:

"I’ve got a lot of jobs but DADDY is my favourite one."

Check out the video of the cute daddy and son moment below:

Instagrammers compliment Cassper Nyovest and Kgotso's relationship

The video was another of many instances in which Nyovi declared his love for his little boy on the social media platform like on his birthday. These are some of the comments his followers said:

@nestraw.015 observed:

"This boy is pretty good when coming to hiding his face."

@realteejay_sa agreed:

"Kgotso even mastered the art of not looking at the camera."

@vmtee_zw said:

"The way you fall down proved it."

@khanyisileqha complimented:

"The fact that he's this big now and we still haven't seen his face is so impressive."

@papa_pits0 petitioned:

"Celeb City must sign him now."

@minniedlamini said:

"My kid’s homie."

@casspernyovest responded:

"@minniedlamini your kids safe , his homie can fight!!! He gone hold them down!!!"

@lethudubasi joked:

"Better fight than the Zodwa and Ranaka fight."

