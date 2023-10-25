In a heartwarming video, Fanele Zulu, known for his role in Lingashoni , shows his wife meeting his 101-year-old great-grandmother

The video is filled with emotions as Zulu's wife and the elderly gogo share a special moment together

The heartwarming meeting was an unforgettable moment for the Zulu's and deeply moved Mzansi

Lingashoni actor Fanele Zulu shared a TikTok video of a touching encounter between his wife and his 101-year-old great-grandmother.

Zulu shares sweet video

Zulu, best known for his compelling performances on screen, provided his fans with a glimpse of his personal life in this touching video. The TikTok clip shows his wife, filled with both excitement and reverence, as she meets his great-grandmother for the first time.

The clip shows the two in a deep conversation, and the TikTok video has since trended, resonating with viewers who appreciate the value of generational ties.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi touched my TikTok video

This heartfelt video reminded people that behind the characters we see on screen, there are real people with emotions and deep-rooted connections. Many were stunned at how young the great-granny looked. While others compared his wife to the infamous Nandipha Magudumana.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Nozy@N shared:

"101 aibo aphile bo syamthanda ugogo."

@User1114045445 asked:

"Who’s 101 here."

leeramama bashimane commented:

"Yoooh a moment thought is Mrs magudumane."

@Lerato said:

"Wow grandma looks young nd fresh, beautiful moments."

@mzikayisentuli praised:

"Mama still looks strong,take good care of her."

@zinitha Bridget commented:

"Gogo she's so strong and beautiful, you are blessed."

@Yimi lo praised:

"A century.... Wow that's a blessing."

@Geanie_C shared:

"Your family is blessed beyond measures,take good care of her."

Source: Briefly News