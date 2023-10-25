'Lingashoni' Actor Fanele Zulu’s Wife Meets His 101-Year-Old Great Gogo, Mzansi Loves Touching Video
- In a heartwarming video, Fanele Zulu, known for his role in Lingashoni, shows his wife meeting his 101-year-old great-grandmother
- The video is filled with emotions as Zulu's wife and the elderly gogo share a special moment together
- The heartwarming meeting was an unforgettable moment for the Zulu's and deeply moved Mzansi
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Lingashoni actor Fanele Zulu shared a TikTok video of a touching encounter between his wife and his 101-year-old great-grandmother.
Zulu shares sweet video
Zulu, best known for his compelling performances on screen, provided his fans with a glimpse of his personal life in this touching video. The TikTok clip shows his wife, filled with both excitement and reverence, as she meets his great-grandmother for the first time.
The clip shows the two in a deep conversation, and the TikTok video has since trended, resonating with viewers who appreciate the value of generational ties.
PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi touched my TikTok video
This heartfelt video reminded people that behind the characters we see on screen, there are real people with emotions and deep-rooted connections. Many were stunned at how young the great-granny looked. While others compared his wife to the infamous Nandipha Magudumana.
People flocked to the comment section to share their views:
@Nozy@N shared:
"101 aibo aphile bo syamthanda ugogo."
@User1114045445 asked:
"Who’s 101 here."
leeramama bashimane commented:
"Yoooh a moment thought is Mrs magudumane."
@Lerato said:
"Wow grandma looks young nd fresh, beautiful moments."
@mzikayisentuli praised:
"Mama still looks strong,take good care of her."
@zinitha Bridget commented:
"Gogo she's so strong and beautiful, you are blessed."
@Yimi lo praised:
"A century.... Wow that's a blessing."
@Geanie_C shared:
"Your family is blessed beyond measures,take good care of her."
Energetic gogo entertains mourners with pole dancing at funeral
In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a video of an energetic gogo dancing at a funeral after tears got Mzansi people buzzing on TikTok.
The elderly lady unexpectedly pole-danced for mourners, and they were shocked by her lit moves.
The recorded scene also dropped jaws on TikTok and sparked discussions about the vibey-gogo in the comments section.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News