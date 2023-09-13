Cassper Nyovest penned a sweet message to his son Khotso Phoolo on his third birthday

The rapper shared a picture of him but refrained from showing his face like he has been doing since his birth

Fans gushed over Khotso as Cassper posted him on Instagram, and many wished the little boy a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Cassper Nyovest's son, Khotso Phoolo, has turned three years old. The rapper took to his page and posted a cute image of the young man and captioned the post with a sweet message.

Cassper Nyovest was left awed over how fast time had gone by as he celebrated his son Khotso on his third birthday. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper said his life has changed since welcoming Khotso

On Instagram, Cassper posted a photo of his three-year-old son, Khotso and penned an emotional letter to him.

He and his woman Thobeka Majozi welcomed their son in September 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Three years ago, my life changed. Where did the time go? Khotso, my dude, you’re the flyest! The most beautiful boy in the world! I pray you grow kind, grounded, humble, compassionate and faithful. The world is yours Izwe!!! Daddy loves you!!!"

Mzansi gushes over Khotso and his dad

Many of Mufasa's fans have applauded the rapper and his woman, Thobeka, for doing a good job of hiding his face from prying eyes.

Whenever they post the young man, they make sure to hide his face and have been doing so for three years now.

jonas_lacey02 said:

"Not you hiding this Cute face for three years."

tinana_ applauded:

"You've done an amazing job protecting him from the media, well done to you and Bexx."

vuyo_phika said:

"Love the way you are so private about him, just enjoying him with your friends & family without social media bs, love this."

zwane_kaay joked:

"I cry with every parent who's child owns this Spiderman suit because these kids live in this costume."

malebogo_max said:

"Not many in your field of work would protect their kids with this much intent and passion. Most would rather force kids to be on the spotlight and ultimately suffer pressure and too much social media outrage.. You and Bexx are super considerate n awesome parents ..Young man is at peace."

Cassper confirms relationship status

After facing numerous rumours that he and Thobeka Majozi called it quits, Cassper Nyovest clarified to many that they are still very much dating.

He told Pamela Mtanga on video that he is dating Thobeka and that women like claiming him.

“I’m dating Khotso’s mom, that’s all. The problem is that these girls are claiming me. Back in the day, it was men claiming women. Now, the women are claiming us. Good looking, successful young, black men.”

Cassper and Pamela have the internet in stitches

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest and Pamela Mtanga had the internet in stitches with their viral video.

Pamela joked about loving money and wanting to spend Cassper's. The rapper teased her about being Xhosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News