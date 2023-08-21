Cassper Nyovest and Pamela Mtanga left netizens in stitches after their viral video at a recent gig

The TV presenter boldly told the rapper that she wants to spend his money and that she plans on doing so

Nyovest reacted hilariously to Pamela's statement and poked fun at her being Xhosa and said he thought she was different

Cassper Nyovest and Pamela Mtanga were a vibe at a recent gig, but it was their viral video which had people talking.

Cassper Nyovest teased Pamela about being Xhosa, saying he thought she was different from the rest. Image: @casspernyovest, @pamela_mtanga

Source: Instagram

Pamela and Cass tease each other in viral video

Pamela did not mince her words when she said she would spend Cassper Nyovest's money. The two had a light exchange during a gig Cassper booked her at.

In a video reshared by @Lord_4D, Pamela tells Cassper that she will be spending his money. Cassper responds by saying he thought she was different from the rest, poking fun at her tribe.

"A Xhosa will always be Xhosa. You know, I thought you were different."

Pamela Mtanga confesses that she loves money and is unapologetic about it.

"No I love money."

Netizens weigh in on viral video

@kabouter_dawie said:

"I swear this is me to my wife almost every weekend. I’m Pedi, she’s Xhosa."

@__RagnarLodbrok said:

"If my girl does not like money, I don’t want her."

@_mashesha said:

"She will take the money and invest it for you. Those are queens."

@Owomthetho said:

"So only Xhosa ladies love money?"

@wholesomeNDG said:

"Lmfaoooooo this is the most sexist and tribalist description of anyone ever."

Cassper announced album release date

Solomon will be the rapper's event studio album, and fans are counting down the days until his official release.

The album will be released next month 15 September, and even shared the album cover, which was taken at St John's Apostolic Church in Potchefstroom.

