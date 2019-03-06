Cassper Nyovest's net worth 2022, career, endorsements, and assets

Cassper Nyovest is one of the best-known and most successful rappers in South Africa. He is widely regarded as one of the most prolific musicians in Mzansi. As a result, the rapper has landed numerous advertising and endorsement deals throughout his career. These deals complement his music income and have contributed significantly to Cassper Nyovest's net worth.

Like other successful musicians in South Africa and the content at large, Nyovest has made his fortune from various sources. Here is a brief look at the renowned rapper's details.

Profile summary

Full name: Refiloe Maele Phoolo

Refiloe Maele Phoolo Nickname : Cassper Nyovest

: Cassper Nyovest Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: December 16, 1990

December 16, 1990 Age : 31 years (as of 2022)

: 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth: Montshioa, Mahikeng, South Africa

Montshioa, Mahikeng, South Africa Current residence: Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa

Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : Black

: Black Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 6'1"

6'1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 198

198 Weight in kilograms: 90

90 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Parents : Letsebela and Muzuki Phoolo

: Letsebela and Muzuki Phoolo Siblings : 2

: 2 Marital status: Married

Married Wife : Thobeka Majozi

: Thobeka Majozi Children : Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo

: Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo Profession : Rapper

: Rapper Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Sources of income: Music, endorsements, business ventures

Music, endorsements, business ventures Twitter :

: Instagram : @casspernyovest

: @casspernyovest YouTube: Cassper Nyovest

What is Casper Nyovest's net worth in 2022?

How much money does Cassper Nyovest have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned South African rapper is worth $3 million. Cassper Nyovest's net worth in 2022 in rands is about R48,383,160, given the current exchange rate.

What is the source of Cassper Nyovest's wealth?

Here is a look at the different ways the renowned rapper made his fortune.

Album sales and performances

Cassper has had quite an interesting musical career that began at age 13. At the time, he formed a hip-hop group known as Childhood Gangsta with his friends. He later joined another one known as Slow Motion, which had the likes of famous record producer Ganja Beatz.

Since then, Nyovest has risen to become one of the most influential artists in South Africa's music industry. His music is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. These platforms facilitate the rapper's music sales which are further complemented by the numerous live performances he does. Here are his five studio albums to date.

Tsholofelo (2014)

(2014) Refiloe (2015)

(2015) Thuto (2017)

(2017) Sand Short (2018)

(2018) Any Minute Now (2020)

Endorsements and advertising deals

Besides music, Nyovest has had several endorsement deals with well-to-do companies in South Africa. Here are the most prominent ones.

MTN

In 2015, Cassper signed a deal with MTN to become the company's brand ambassador. The rapper announced the deal on his Twitter handle, calling it 'the biggest endorsement deal in South African music history.'

The deal saw Cassper become MTN's face across the entire continent. The rapper reportedly made R10 million from the deal.

AG Mobile

In 2016, Nyovest signed a deal with AG Mobile to co-launch the AG #Hashtag, a 4G LTE device that was available exclusively on MTN. It was the first time AG mobile had collaborated with a musician on the design aspects of a mobile device.

ShopRite SA

In 2018, the rapper landed an advertising deal with ShopRite SA. The deal had Nyovest sing an adapted version of his hit track Doc Shebeleza in a commercial promoting ShopRite's scratch-and-win competition.

Samsung South Africa

Casper signed a deal with Samsung South Africa in 2019. Under the deal, the rapper would be a brand partner and help promote the then-new Samsung Galaxy S10.

Coca-Cola

Nyovest and Coca-Cola signed a deal in 2018 that saw the rapper work with Jason Derulo for the FIFA World Cup anthem titled Colors. The rapper reportedly made quite a fortune from the deal.

Cîroc

In 2017, Cassper was named Cîroc's new brand ambassador in one of his best endorsement deals to date.

Drip Footwear

In 2021, it was reported that Cassper had signed a 100-million-rand deal with Drip Footwear, a company owned by his close friend, Lekau Sehoana. The deal includes launching and promoting a new series of products.

Businesses

Besides the brand endorsements, Cassper also has his own business ventures. Here is a look at his enterprises.

Family tree records

Nyovest founded Family Tree Records in 2014 after his departure from Impact Soundz. The rapper serves as the founder and CEO of the renowned independent record label.

Billiato alcohol

In 2021, the rapper launched an alcohol brand known as Billiato. The premium drink derives its name from the culture of a small township in Vaal.

Properties

Here is a look at the different properties the world-famous rapper owns.

How much was Cassper Nyovest's house?

In June 2017, Nyovest purchased a mansion in the Kyalami suburb in Johannesburg. The mansion reportedly cost R10 million and sits on a huge piece of land in the affluent Kyalami neighbourhood. The home has an outdoor pool, patterned trees, a manicured lawn, and modern infrastructural touches.

Cassper Nyovest's cars

The rapper's love for high end is well known and documented in the various pricey automobiles he owns. Here is a look at the vehicles in Nyovest's garage today.

Rolls Royce Wraith

The Rolls Royce Wraith is the only two-door luxury sedan from the world-famous car manufacturer. Nyovest purchased his Wraith in 2021 after teasing the purchase for some time on social media. He even enquired from his fans whether the Wraith would be a suitable car for him.

2020 McLaren GT

Did Cassper buy a new car? Cassper bought his McLaren GT on his 31st birthday. Before the purchase was confirmed, there were rumours that the rapper had not actually bought himself a McLaren. These rumours were dispelled when the Johannesburg-based car dealer Daytona confirmed selling the unit to Cassper.

Bentley Continental GT V8

Cassper purchased his first Bentley Continental from Prestige Marques in November 2016. The car even has a track named after it on Cassper's Thuto album. The second Bentley came in 2020 on the rapper's 30th birthday.

Ferrari 458

Does Cassper own a Ferrari? The rapper recently posted a photo of himself behind the wheel of a flashy red Ferrari 458. However, there is not much information regarding the car's ownership. Some of his fans have been saying the car belongs to Lekau Sehoana, Cassper's good friend and the CEO of Drip Footwear.

Mercedes V Class

In 2017, Cassper purchased two Mercedes V Class vans, reportedly for his music tours across the country. The rapper later stated on social media that the V Class was the most comfortable car to be driven in. Each of the vans reportedly cost between R800, 000 and R1 million.

Who is richer between Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C?

According to Newsbub360, Nasty C's current net worth is $2 million. This means Cassper is richer than him by about $1 million.

Cassper Nyovest's net worth in 2022 is the result of various income sources. These include music sales and performances, endorsements, advertising deals, and business ventures. Besides being one of the most influential musicians in South Africa, Cassper also seems to be doing quite well financially.

Source: Briefly News