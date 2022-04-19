Who is Dewald Brevis? Age, family, parents, batting, education, net worth

In the African continent, South Africa is the home of cricket and has produced some of the top players in the sport. Among them is Dewald Brevis, who is one fast-rising star in the game. He is primarily known for his skill as a batsman and powerful shots. Exactly who is he?

Dewald Brevis is a cricketer from South Africa. Northern signed him in April 2021, ahead of the South African domestic cricket season 2021–22.

Biography

Where is Dewald Brevis from? He was born on the 29th of April 2003 in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, making him South African by birth. Currently, he is 19 years old, and his star sign is Taurus.

Dewald Brevis' family

Dewald Brevis' parents are Jack and Yolanda. He also has an older brother called Reinard, with whom he used to play cricket as a child. He is of Caucasian descent.

Why is Dewald Brevis called Baby AB?

Dewald got the nickname Baby AB for his playing resemblance to AB de Villiers. Villiers is a former South African international cricketer. De Villiers was named the ICC ODI Player of the Year three times during his 15-year international career and was one of the five Wisden cricketers of the decade at the end of 2019.

Dewald Brevis' education

Where did Dewald Brevis go to school? The young cricketer attended Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, in Pretoria, South Africa. One may call it coincidence, as Brevis and de Villiers attended the same school.

Career

Baby AB gained his interest in cricket as a child when he used to play with his older brother. He then started playing in parks and eventually on actual cricket grounds. While in Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, he was in the school team, and in 2016, he played for Nothern Under 13s before making it to the Under 19s team.

In the 2021/22 CSA Provincial T20 cup held on the 8th of October, 2021, he made his T20 debut for South Africa Under 19s against Easterns. He scored 46 of 25 balls here, including two-fours and four sixes.

Dewald Brevis' stats

Dewald Brevis' batting style is the right-hand batting. He wears jersey number 17, which was passed on to him by the legendary de Villiers when he retired in 2018. He is currently in the Mumbai Indians, South Africa national under-19 cricket team, and Titans as an all-rounder.

As for Dewald Brevis' IPL career, in 2022, he has played five matches, with five innings, 121 runs, a high score of 49, 75 balls faced and a strike rate of 161.3. These are his batting stats. In his bowling statistics this year, he has played in five matches, having one inning, eight runs, and a strike rate of 3.0.

Personal life

Who is Dewald Brevis' girlfriend? The 19-year-old striker star is currently dating Lindy Maree. According to an IG post by Lindy in January 2022 the two have been together for 2 years.

How much is Dewald Brevis' net worth?

So far, Baby AB has had a successful career as a cricket player. At his young age, he amassed a fortune of $500 thousand.

Dewald Brevis has so far had a promising career in cricket. He is rising fast to become among the best South Africa has ever had.

