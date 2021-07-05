Ned Dennehy bio: age, family, movies, Harry Potter, net worth
Ned Dennehy has created a name for himself in the movie industry as an actor. He has starred in several movies and TV shows but is especially known for his role as Tommy in the British drama film, Tyrannosaur. His ability to slay every role has earned him more gigs and fans across the world. How about discovering more about this talented actor?
So, who is Ned Dennehy? He is an Irish actor who has appeared in multiple films, including King Arthur, Harry Porter, Blitz, and The Eagle. The article below will look at Ned Dennehy's biography: his birthday, age, nationality, gender, acting career, net worth and profile.
Ned Dennehy's profile summary and bio
- Name: Ned Dennehy
- Date of birth: December 8, 1965
- Ned Dennehy's age: 56 as of 2022
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Gender: Male
- Country of birth: Ireland
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Nationality: Irish
- Profession: Actor
- Known for: Tommy in Tyrannosaur
- Ned Dennehy's net worth: $5 million
- Ned Dennehy's Twitter: @NedDennehy
- Ned Dennehy's height: 6'2"
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Brown
How old is Ned Dennehy?
Ned Dennehy was born on December 8, 1965, in Ireland. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be disclosed. This year, the award-winning actor will be turning 56, and his star sign is Sagittarius. Additionally, his ethnicity is caucasian.
Is Ned Dennehy related to Brian Dennehy?
No, he is not. The late Brian Dennehy was an American stage and television and film actor. Known for his various roles in over 180 films, he won two Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, and a Golden Globe. Also, he received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Unfortunately, the famous actor passed away on April 15, 2020, from cardiac arrest due to sepsis in New Haven, Connecticut.
Ned Dennehy's acting career
Was Ned Dennehy in Game of Thrones? No, he was not. The Irish actor has starred in several roles in Irish, British and American films. He has shown his talent and skill, making him a household name in the industry. Here are some of the movies and TV shows Ned Dennehy has appeared in.
Ned Dennehy in Harry Potter
In the 2010 fantasy film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, the actor played Alderton, a wizard living somewhere in the British Isles during the Second Wizarding War. Despite his claims to be half-blood, Alderton was interviewed by the Muggle–Born Registration Commission. He was either sent to Azkaban or was stripped of his wand and job. In the film, he is credited as Scared Man.
Ned Dennehy in Peaky Blinders
Who played Uncle Charlie in Peaky Blinders? Ned also took the role of Charlie Strong, the uncle of the Shelby siblings. Charlie works for Thomas alongside members of the Peaky Blinders and Curly at his yard, regularly helping with stock, preparing shipments, and taking care of horses for the Shelby Company Limited.
Ned Dennehy's movies and TV shows
- King Arthur (2010)
- Blitz (2011)
- Tyrannosaur (2011)
- The Eagle (2011)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- Serena (2014)
- Child 44 (2015)
- The Box (2017)
- Mandy (2018)
- Citizen lane (2018)
- Finky (2019)
- Supervised (2019)
- Calm with Heroes (2019)
- Guns Akimbo 2(2019)
- Pixie (2020)
- Undergods (2020)
Ned Dennehy's TV shows
- The Ambassador (1998) as Shay
- Parade's End (2012) as Father Consett
- Peaky blinders (2013-2019) as Charlie Strong
- Da Vinci's Demons (2014-2015) as Leader of the Labyrinth
- Banished (2015) as Letters Molloy
- Clean Break (2015) as Noel Blake
- Dickensian (2015-2016) as Ebeneezer Scrooge
- Dominion Creek (2015-2017) as Captain Pat' Irish Pat' Galvin
- Glitch (2015-2017) as Paddy Fitzgerald
- Broken (2017) as Carl
- Versailles (2017) as Father Étienne
- Nightfliers (2018) as Captain Judson
- Good Omens (2019) as Duke of Hell Hastur
- Dublin Murders (2019) as Doctor Cooper
- The Young Offenders (2019) as Dinny Molloy
- Outlander (2020) as Lionel Brown
So there you have it! Everything you need to know about Ned Dennehy's biography. Indeed, he has earned his way to the top as an actor in the movie scenes. His outstanding performances have earned him a lot of fans who adore him on the screen.
