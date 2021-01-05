Joe Kazadi's bio: age, nationality, spouse, career, net worth, profile

Many people know Joe Kazadi as Philippe from Uzalo. Kazadi is a talented actor who has been featured in several films and television shows. Fans love how he portrays various characters. Besides acting, he is a trained chef and entrepreneur.

Joe Kazadi was once listed among the s*xiest men in Mzansi. Discover his age, nationality, spouse, career, net worth and profile today.

Profile summary

Full name Joe Kazadi Gender Male Date of birth 6th June 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Congo Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality Congolese and South African Ethnicity African Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Children 1 Mother Esther Mbuyi Siblings 1 (deceased) Profession Actor, scriptwriter, entrepreneur, dancer, fitness model and chef Joe Kazadi's Instagram @king_kazadi

Joe Kazadi's biography

Joe Kazadi is a multi-gifted artist, chef, and entrepreneur. He has worked as an actor, scriptwriter, dancer, and fitness model.

What is Joe Kazadi's age?

The actor is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born on 6th June 1990, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Joe Kazadi originally from?

The actor is originally from Congo, where he lived for the first nine years of his life. His mother is Esther Mbuyi, while the name of this father remains undisclosed. At ten, his family relocated to Durban, South Africa.

Is Joe Kazadi French?

The actor is not French. He is of Congolese ancestry. French is the official language in Congo.

What is Joe Kazadi's home language?

The actor's home language is French, Congo's official language. He is also fluent in English, Swahili, and Zulu.

Is Joe Kazadi related to Chris Kazadi?

The late Chris and Joe are biological brothers. Chris was a model and actor who died on 2nd May 2022.

The 29-year-old native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo died in his country of origin after arriving from a Forbes 30 under 30 Africa Summit in Botswana. He was allegedly killed by Congolese police officers.

Educational background

The actor dropped out of school to help his unemployed mother. Later, he secured a job as a waiter in a restaurant. He used some of the money he earned to enrol for a catering programme at Isesa, making him a trained chef.

Career

At 18, Joe started working as a chef. About a year later, a co-worker convinced him to try modelling. Having nothing to lose, he decided to try it out.

He was signed to a modelling agency and got his first gig after a couple of months. He received more cash from the gig than he made at the restaurant, so he decided to relocate to Johannesburg to pursue full-time modelling.

He borrowed R120 from a friend to use as transport money to Johannesburg. The amount was insufficient, so he begged and pleaded with a bus driver who allowed him to sit in the trailer with the luggage to his destination.

After getting to Johannesburg, he slept in an abandoned rat-infested building for a couple of nights. This dark experience made him numb to fear. Eventually, he figured things out and became a successful model.

He also ventured into acting. He starred in various television productions, including Generations, Uzalo, and The Queen. In 2021, he joined Scandal as Mukuna.

Many people asked what Mukuna from Scandal's real name is because he portrayed the character so well. This increased his fame. He announced his exit from Scandal in May 2022.

In Uzalo, the actor portrayed the role of Philippe. He also has other acting credits, as listed below.

Title Year Role Strike Back 2012 Ozzy's Lieutenant Getroud met rugby 2015 Self Broken Vows 2017 Simao Looking for love 2018 Personal trainer Not 4 Sale 2019 Jomo Isambulo 2020 Dumisani Slay 2021 James Pusha Pressa Phanda 2021 Hubert Pride of a Lioness 2022 James

As an entrepreneur, Joe has business interests in mining and freight in Congo. He is also involved in film production in South Africa. He hopes to establish a family chain of restaurants, a legacy he will leave for his child.

Who is Joe Kazadi's wife?

The actor is yet to get married. He has a house in Johannesburg, where he lives with his daughter. He is a single parent, and his daughter's name is Omotola Zizipho Kazadi.

Omotola means a child worth more than wealth in Yoruba, and Zizipho is a Xhosa name meaning gift. Having a daughter has made him more determined to raise awareness about r*pe and the importance of consent.

Who is Joe Kazadi's babymama?

The actor is yet to reveal who Omotola's mother is. He has made it clear that he is no longer in a relationship with her.

How tall is Joe Kazadi?

The actor is 5’ 6” or 168 centimetres tall. He has a muscular body that weighs about 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. He has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

Although he played a villain on The Queen , he is a big softie in real life.

, he is a big softie in real life. He was once the top scorer for the Stella Football Club and loves various sports and athletics.

He faced a lot of discrimination when he first got to South Africa. He learned the Zulu language fast to help him deal with the situation.

Joe Kazadi is a young and successful actor from The Democratic Republic of the Congo. He is based in South Africa, where he lives with his young daughter.

