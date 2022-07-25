Lisa Robertson is a talented American actress, television personality, fashion authority, designer, and entrepreneur. She is also notable for creating the G.I.L.I Line in 2012 and having hosted a beauty and fashion show on QVC for 20 years. Her authority in fashion, jewellery, and beauty saw her appear on Good Morning America in an interview with Robin Roberts.

Lisa is a talented American actress, television personality, fashion authority, designer, and entrepreneur.

The beauty queen has also been featured on other shows such as The Wendy Williams Show, The Anderson Cooper show, The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, and The Bethenny Frankel Show, among others. In 2014, she was featured as one of 21 Power Women on the cover of Main Line Today.

Lisa Robertson's profiles and bio

Full name Lisa Robertson Year of birth November 7, 1965 Age 56 years in 2022 Place of birth Collegedale, Tennessee, United States Birth sign Scorpio Nationality American Gender Female Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark Blonde Eye colour Grey Weight 58 Kilograms Height 5 feet 6 inches Body measurements 35-25-35 inches Sexual orientation Straight Father Charles Robertson Mother Treva Charlene Robertson Siblings 4 Marital Status Unmarried Children No children Alma mater Southern Adventist University Famous as Television Personality, fashion designer, businesswoman Social media Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Website Net worth $5 million

How old is Lisa Robertson?

Lisa was born on November 7, 1965, in Collegedale, Tennessee, United States. Lisa Robertson's age is 56 years in 2022.

Early life

Lisa Robertson's parents are Charles Robertson, and her mother is Treva Charlene Robertson. She was raised alongside her four siblings, Cheryl Sears, Kimberly Johnson, Terry Robertson, and Daniel Robertson.

The beauty queen has also been featured on other shows such as The Wendy Williams Show, The Anderson Cooper show.

Lisa Robertson's education

Lisa attended Southern College, Collegedale, where she earned a B.S. in Long-Term Health Care Administration.

Career

After graduating in 1988, she participated and bagged the crown for Miss Tennessee in the Miss America pageant in 1989. She was geared towards curbing dr*gs during her reign by initiating and spearheading the Drug-Free Tennessee program.

In 1990, she received an award as US Pearl Princess. In 1991, she worked as a salesperson in electronic retailing at Shop at Home. She later joined a shopping channel known as Home Shipping on VIA-TV. After three years working there, she joined QVC in 1994, where she worked for 20 years.

During the 20 years, she became an authority in fashion and beauty and garnered the channel more than 20 million viewers each week. In 2014, she was referred to as one of New Beauty's Beauty Authorities. The same year, she was honoured with the Philadelphia Woman of Distinction Award.

She has also been featured in other notable publications such as USA Today, People, and Vogue, to mention a few. One of her hobbies is travelling; the beauty queen has travelled to 22 countries to learn more about different cultures.

Who is Lisa Robertson's husband?

According to reports, the fashion guru has never been married. However, she started dating Eric McGee in 2013, but there is no news of any engagement or wedding yet from them. As of July 2022, it appears Lisa does not have any children.

Lisa Robertson's shop

The TV personality designed and created her fashion line known as GILI. They focused on jewellery, shoes, handbags, home décor, and gift cards. Within a year of running, her fan base had tremendously increased.

The fashion guru has never been married. However, she started dating Eric McGee in 2013.

The fashion enthusiast sells her products via her website, a platform where she shares her passion for beauty, fashion, exercise, travel, and recipes. It is also a place where she interacts with fans and customers.

To ensure her dedication and focus were in the right place, she resigned from QVC to focus on her new venture. As a result, Lisa Robertson's jewellery collection has remained top-notch and highly sought-after globally.

What is Lisa Robertson famous for?

She worked at QVC for 20 years, becoming a fashion icon and beauty brand.

Does Lisa Robertson own local Steals and Deals?

The former actress does not own Steals and Deals. However, she hosts the programme to allow shoppers to purchase brands at great prices.

How much does Lisa Robertson make?

Lisa is believed to have a net worth of about $5 million. This is from her career as a TV personality and other entrepreneurial ventures. According to sources, she resides in a mansion worth $800,000 in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Lisa Robertson remains a guru in the fashion and beauty industry. Her contribution to various corporations such as QVC remains evident. In addition, she continues to change the lives of her fans and make an impact through her beauty website.

