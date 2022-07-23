Kecalf Cunningham is a popular American gospel singer, rapper, and songwriter. To the world, he is better known as the son of the late singer, pianist, and songwriter, Aretha Franklin. So, what else is there to know about him? Read on!

Kecalf Franklin poses with the Legacy Award he accepted on behalf of his mom during 'Evolution of Gospel - A Tribute to Aretha Franklin' at The Kennedy Center. Photo: Brian Stukes

Source: Getty Images

Kecalf is not only the late Aretha's son but also the youngest among his siblings. He is also a perfect depiction of the saying, 'An apple does not fall far from the tree'. He followed his mother's musical steps; today, he has made a name for himself in the music world.

Kecalf Cunningham's profiles and bio

Full name Kecalf Cunningham Year of birth March 28, 1970 Kecalf Cunningham's age 52 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Gender Male Famous as Singer, songwriter Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Aretha Franklin Father Ken Cunningham Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Kafi Franklin Children 6

How old is Kecalf Cunningham?

The singer was born in the United States on March 28, 1970, to his parents. He is 52 years in 2022, and his birth sign is Aries.

Aretha Franklin, son Kecalf Cunningham and grandaughter Victorie Cunnigham, pose backstage at the hit musical "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Kecalf Cunningham's parents

Kecalf's parents are Ken E. Cunningham and Aretha Franklin. His father worked as a road manager for his late wife, Aretha.

She succumbed at 76 after a battle with prolonged pancreatic cancer in August 2018. Before her death, she had won numerous awards, including 18 Grammy Awards. Also, she sold over 75 million records worldwide. The rapper has three half-siblings: Teddy Richards, Clarence Franklin, and Edward Franklin.

Singer/songwriter Aretha Franklin arrives at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Kecalf Cunningham's career

The musician and rapper always had a soft spot for music. However, his career turned for the best after he accompanied his late mother to a Radio City Hall concert in 2008. After that, he followed in his mother's footsteps and soared high.

He has shared the stage with his late mother, Aretha, and one of the highlights was in 2017 during the unveiling ceremony of Aretha Franklin's Way, a street named in her honour.

Kecalf Cunningham's net worth

The rapper's net worth remains under wraps. However, he is believed to have a high net worth from his successful music career. He is also believed to have inherited much from his late mother, who had a net worth of about $80 million at her death.

Who is Kecalf Cunningham's Wife?

The rapper's spouse is Kafi Franklin. The couple has six children, five girls and one boy. His first daughter, Victorie, has followed in her father's footsteps. She is also a songwriter and singer. His only son Jordan is a music producer. So, it is true that music runs in Kecalf's family.

Willie Wilkerson, Aretha Franklin, son Kecalf Cunningham and grandaughter Victorie Cunnigham pose backstage at the hit musical "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Kecalf Cunningham's arrest

In 2019, the singer found himself on the wrong side of the law two months after his mother's death. The traffic police pulled him over for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He pleaded guilty during the court proceeding and was sentenced to 93 days in jail, after which he was released.

Did Aretha Franklin marry Ken Cunningham?

Ken and Aretha are believed to have dated between 1968 and 1976, though the two never got married.

Did Aretha Franklin have a child at 12?

Yes, the late superstar had her first son with Edward Jordan at just 12 years. However, she kept the information a secret and only revealed it during one of her handwritten wills.

Who is Kecalf's father?

Ken Cunningham is the musician's biological father.

Kecalf Cunningham continues to impact people with his music, just like his late mother, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.

