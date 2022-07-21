Everything to know about Mellow and Sleazy | Full biography

Mellow and Sleazy are a power duo that has been making headlines not only in Mzansi but internationally. They have made an incredible name for themselves as one of South Africa's top Amapiano musicians. Here is a glimpse of everything you need to know about the duo.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The duo has collaborated with some top musicians in the industry such as DJ Maphorisa, among many others. Photo: @amapianodotcom and @mellow_and_sleazy_rsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In just a few years, they have collaborated with some top musicians in the industry, such as DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Focalistic, and Felo Le Tee, among many others. As a result, they have succeeded in keeping Mzansi dancing their days and nights away.

Mellow and Sleazy's profiles and bio

Full name Phemelo Sefanyetse and Olebogeng Kwanaite Stage name Mellow and Sleazy Birthplace Pretoria Nationality South African Gender Males Famous as Music artists and songwriters Twitter @mellowandsleazy Instagram @mellow_and_sleazy012

Mellow and Sleazy's real names

The musicians go by their stage names during performances. However, Mellow's real name is Phemelo Sefanyetse, while Sleazy's birth name is Olebogeng Kwanaite. Interestingly, both were born in Pretoria, and their paths crossed at the perfect time when their passion for music was at the top.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mellow and Sleazy's career

The music artists were pioneers of the Bacardi sound, which is slowly making its way into the South African music industry. Their unique music style came in handy in making a niche for themselves and standing out from the crowd.

The music artists were pioneers of the Bacardi sound. Photo: @mellow_and_sleazy_rsa, @mellowxsleazy and @amapianodotcom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite enjoying a successful music career, Mellow and Sleazy's net worth details are still unknown to the public domain. However, their fans speculate their pockets are running deep as they continue making more exciting music.

The duo has achieved greatness since they commenced their music journey. They started as partners, and with time, their bond of friendship grew tight. The hit-makers also revealed that their source of inspiration could be anything and everything, including the environment.

We can just be chilling, and we hear something, and it's like, ah, that's dope, let's see how we can include it in. And, so we're always experimenting with sounds.

Here are some of Mellow and Sleazy's songs;

Thanda Kanjani ft Pabi Cooper, DJ Maphorisa, Zuma & Reece Madlisa

Nkao Tempela ft Ch’cco

10 111 ft Mr JazziQ

16 Days No Sleep ft Focalistic & DJ Maphorisa

Beke Le Beke ft Focalistic

Zwonaka ft DBN Gogo, Dinho

Bacardi Levol

Bopha ft Felo Le Tee, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna & Madumane

Ispithipithi

Mapara

Sghubu Sa Ko Harvard

Zwonaka

Your Body

SJEPA

Chipi Ke Chipi

3310

Possessed Whistle

Liyasho ft Mzu M, Zuma

Bayethe ft Nkosazana Daughter

Casablanca

Kwenzekeni

Ba Bize

Umshini Ka Zuma

Their latest and second EP is known as Midnight in Sunnyside and has been the talk of the town. The project combines amapiano and Bacardi melodies, which have taken the music waves by storm.

The EP is spearheaded by their single titled Chipi Ke Chipi and features some great music stars, including Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Nkosazana Daughter, among others.

In March 2022, Apple Music named the duo the latest Isgubhu cover stars. This came after the release of the hitmakers' second EP.

We are honoured to be chosen for the cover of Apple Music's Isgubhu playlist for May. We love making music that gets people moving and makes them almost become carefree. We hope everyone in Africa and the world enjoys it.

Mellow and Sleazy have proven to the world that they are here to stay; so is their music. Their versatile sound and talent to tap into other genres have been instrumental for thriving in their career.

READ ALSO: Is Todd Chrisley gay? Everything to know about the Chrisley Knows Best actor

Briefly.co.za recently published an article revealing Todd Chrisley's sexuality. Actor Todd has been trolled as being gay on the internet several times. However, during the 2017 interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Chrisley Knows Best star admitted that it does not bother him that people continue to ask about his sexuality.

Even though he is a dad to five, Todd Chrisley's sexuality has been questioned because of a number of things. Here is everything you need to know about the Chrisley Knows Best actor, including Todd Chrisley's gay rumours.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News