Who is Gaba Cannal? Age, family, real name, career, music, profiles, net worth

Gaba Cannal is among the most decorated South African record producers and DJs. He has been instrumental in the rise and popularity of AmaPiano music. His success in the competitive music industry is a testament to his consistency. Who is he, and how did he build his brand?

Khaka Yena, popular as Gaba Cannal, is a South African DJ and record producer. He has been in the South African music scene for close to a decade, and his contribution to the popularity of AmaPiano music cannot go unnoticed. Even though much focus is devoted to his music, Gaba Cannal's biography takes a deep dive into his life and some of the unknown details about him.

Gaba Cannal's profiles and bio

Birth name Khaka Yena Nickname Gaba Cannal Place of birth Daveyton, South Africa Nationality South African Origin Eastern Cape, South Africa Education Fumana High School Occupation(s) Record producer, DJ Genres House, AmaPiano Instruments Piano, keyboard, vocals Years active 2015–present Labels Gaba Cannal Music Pty-Ltd Instagram realgabacannal Twitter @GabaCannal8

Gaba Cannal's real name

What is Gaba Cannal’s real name? He was born as Khaka Yena. However, he is famous for Gaba Cannal, his stage name. His stage name roughly translates into Let It Be in Portuguese.

Gaba Cannal's age

Khaka was born in Daveyton, Gauteng, South Africa. However, he relocated to Johannesburg during his formative years. Details about his exact date of birth are not available.

Gaba Cannal's family

Khaka has cemented his name in the entertainment industry as a producer, and his craft has him in the limelight. Very few stop to ask about his family and background. Nonetheless, Gaba shares his craft and talent with the world. He has not disclosed any information about his family.

Therefore, not much is known about Gaba Cannal's family.

Gaba Cannal's career

Gaba went to Siyalakha Christian School. Later, he relocated to the east of Johannesburg, where he grew up. He transitioned to Fumana High School, where he got his matric.

Khaya made his debut in the music industry when he was eighteen. He kicked off his career as an AmaPiano, hip-hop producer and pianist. In 2014, he released his debut EP, Abundance. This step proved how much potential he had in growing his music career.

Gaba took advantage of the influence he had accumulated to flag off his independent record label, Gaba Cannal Music Pty-Ltd. Launching his record label propelled his fame, and in 2018, his music earned him a nomination for the South African Music Awards. This was courtesy of the song Magic by Da Kruk, which was nominated for the Best Underground Record of the Year category.

Gaba Cannal old songs

Later that year, Gabi released his second EP, Between Emotions and Injabulo, his third. In 2019, he worked on and released his fourth EP, Suit And Tie II, Amapiano Love Affair, in 2020. Later that year, he worked on and released his fourth EP, Suit & Tie Episode III. He also released a single, Great I Am, later that year.

In 2020, Khaya collaborated with Busiswa on his hit, Umhlaba Wonke. Later that year, he released his album, AmaPiano Legacy. On 10th August 2020, his single, Hold On, made it to the 10th position on Good Hope FM's SA House Music Top 10 Chart.

Performances

Gabi Cannal has performed on stages alongside local artists and musicians like:

Vinny Da Vinci

DJ Ganyani

Nastee Nev

DJ Clock

LinQ

MFR Souls

Giggs Superstar

KoJo Akusa

Mzee

Julian Gomes

Javaman

The Brawl

Noxolo

Mobi Dixon

Jenerik Soul

Tim White

DJ Christos

Tokzen Mthi

DJ Terrance

He has also shared a stage with international acts like:

Ralf GUM

Andy Campton

Nick Holder

Gaba Cannal's flourishing music career has accorded him the opportunity to tour countries such as Eswatini.

Who is Gaba Cannal married to?

Judging by the image he portrays, it is unclear whether he is married or in a relationship. He rarely shares photos insinuating the same.

Gaba Cannal's net worth

Gaba Cannal's music has not only earned him fame but a lucrative opportunity, and he has monetized them. Even though he has not publicly declared how much he is worth, judging by the photos he posts on social media, he is financially stable and is making a dime off his career.

Gaba Cannal is not new in the music space. She has consistently blessed fans with his music. Apart from earning a career, he has created a fanbase that roots for him and his music. His biography sets the record straight about some unknown details about his life.

