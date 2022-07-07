Who is Psyfo? Age, real name, wife, songs, career, profiles, net worth

Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, famously known as Psyfo, is a renowned South African actor and musician. You may recognise him as Ajax from the SABC1 soap opera Generations or Star Search's presenter. He was adopted and battled many death rumours, which he addressed and dismissed as pure falsehoods. So, who is Psyfo? Keep reading!

Psyfo's real name is Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya. He is a renowned producer and actor who comes from humble beginnings. But, did you know he was gracing our screens at just 12 years old?

Psyfo Ngwenya's profiles and bio

Full Name Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya Stage Name Psyfo Born July 25, 1982 Age 39 years old Parents June Diva Kraus (Adoptive mother) Nationality South African Height N/A Alma mater National School of the Arts Siblings Rodney, Wandile Wife Aamirah Mirah (m. 2020) Occupation Actor, musician, presenter, record label owner, and producer. Net Worth $350,000 – $500,000

Psyfo's age and early life

How old is Psyfo? He was born on July 25 1982, in Kimberley, Northern Cape, which makes him 40 years old as of 2022. When he was 11 years old, he was adopted by singer June Diva Kraus.

Unfortunately, his adoptive mom died a month after his wedding. Ngwenya also lost his grandmother to COVID-19 and his younger brother within two months after laying his grandmother to rest.

Education

Sipho started his education at Singisi primary, a Xhosa school in Galeshewe. Soon after, Sipho and his siblings relocated to Johannesburg; it was here that Sipho joined Rivonia primary school, where he completed his primary school education.

Psyfo was very sporty while in primary school. His sports of choice were cricket, soccer, track and karate.

Sipho Psyfo Ngwenya was interested in the fine arts and decided to advance in his studies by going for an audition at the National School of Arts. He auditioned for both acting and fine arts and was accepted into both programs. But, unfortunately, he was only allowed to choose one - he went with drama.

Career

Psyfo's first gig was Kideo Pops when he was 12 years old; he was a presenter and lead singer on the kids-centred program. As he became more famous, Psyfo Ngwenya landed another presenting job at Star Search (1996-2000); it is a South African show that hunts for young talent.

He graduated in 2001 with outstanding skills and experience in drama. Right after his graduation, he took a year off to be an apprentice at A&P film and video.

At A&P film and video, the young Psyfo got invaluable training and insight on what happens behind the scenes in the motion picture industry. This understanding landed him a position as the production manager of Sandra Op'n Drafstap.

His breakthrough on television happened in 2006, after landing the role of Ajax on Generations, a South African soap opera. Then, after half a decade of acting, he quit acting and decided to place all his energy on music.

Despite quitting acting, Psyfo still has an impressive filmography;

End Game – Season 1

Generations – Season 1

Mzansi Love – Season 2 (Kasi Style)

Rockville – Season 1

Rockville – Season 2

ScreenTime with Nicky Greenwall – Season 3

Soul Buddyz – Season 1

The Close Up – Season 4

YOTV Wildroom – Season 1

Music

Ngwenya's adoptive mother was an opera singer, and he also decided to try his hand at music. Initially, he was in a rap crew, The Benjamins, but they split before making any major hits.

Ngwenya dropped his first single, Don't Be Scared, after signing a year deal with the label Sting Music. After that, Psyfo dropped his first album in 2005.

This same year, he launched a record label, Sid Records. His company has produced music for top players in the music industry, such as DJ Switch, MXO, Lebo Mathosa and more.

Who is Psyfo's wife?

Sipho proposed to the love of his life Aamirah Mirah after the two dated for two years. They were engaged in August 2019 and tied the knot on November 21 2020.

Is Hulisani and Psyfo still dating?

Psyfo received a lot of backlash on social media after he announced his engagement to Aamirah. This backlash was because he dated Hulisani Ravele for ten years before they broke up, yet they did not tie the knot.

However, Hulisani cleared up any contention regarding that issue. She does not believe he wasted her time since they enjoyed their time together.

At the end of the day, for me, marriage is just a relationship that has a certificate attached to it.

Social media

Unlike many celebrities, Sipho Ngwenya is very active on social media. Psyfo's Instagram account is verified, and he has a following of 104K; @sidwell_n. Whilst on Twitter, he has an even greater following of 144.2K.

He has been taken over the edge several times by online trolls. A prime example of him being targeted online is a Facebook post from August 2021 claiming he passed on. He dispelled the rumours and cautioned people against making such damaging false claims.

Psyfo net worth

Sipho Psyfo Ngwenya is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Psyfo's current net worth estimate ranges between $350,000 to $500,000.

The past few years have probably been difficult on Psyfo because of the passing of his mother and other family members. Yet, despite losing so many people, he continues to live a happy and grateful life with his stunning wife, Aamirah.

