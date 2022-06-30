Noah Gray-Cabey's fame started when he was a kid, and at only four years old, he was going on tours and performing as a soloist in orchestras. Gray has surpassed and re-defined the term finding your purpose. Does Franklin from My Wife and Kids play on All American? How old is Noah Gray-Cabey now? Find out all the details about this infamous child prodigy.

At the Heroes Reborn premiere, the Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Mike Windle

He was already famous at a young age, but his fame skyrocketed as a result of his role as Franklin on the hit TV comedy series, My Wife and Kids. He enthralled fans with his confidence and great sense of humour while portraying his character. He has moved forward as an actor and a grand pianist. Is Noah Gray-Cabey a real doctor? Keep reading to find out!

Noah Gray-Cabey's profile summary

Full name Noah Gray-Cabey Age 26 in 2022 Birth date November 16, 1995 Horoscope Scorpio Birthplace Chicago, IL Profession Actor and Pianist Net worth $2 million Martial status Single Height 5′ 2″ Ethnicity Multiracial Nationality American Weight N/A Hair colour Black Parents Whitney Gray, Shawn Cabey Social media Instagram Occupation Actor, Musician

Noah Gray-Cabey's age

The prolific actor was born in Illinois, Chicago, on November 16, 1995. Noah's age is 26, and he will be celebrating his 27th birthday later in the year 2022. He is the son of parents Whitney Gray and Shawn Cabey. He has three siblings; two brothers, Nick and Zack and a sister, Bryanna. Noah's siblings are also musicians.

Noah Gray-Cabey's educational background

Though born in Illinois, Noah spent his childhood in Newry, Maine. Noah's early life was not ordinary as he grew up as a child prodigy. It all began when his parents got him a piano toy that made him desire a real piano; this was the beginning of his career as a pianist.

Gray attended Paraclete high school, a roman catholic preparatory high school in Lancaster, California. Once he completed his high school education, Gray enrolled at Havard University in 2011.

Was Franklin really playing the piano?

Noah Cabey is a skilled pianist and plays the piano in My Wife and Kids. At only four years old, he was touring New England and Washington performing live as a pianist. At his performances, he was usually the youngest soloist.

One of his most memorable performances was with an orchestra at the famous Sydney Opera House. It has been revealed that Noah was raised in a musical family. His family released a record covering high-profile classic pieces of Bach, Vivaldi and Haydn, to mention a few.

Noah Gray-Cabey during The 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jesse Grant

Is Noah Gray-Cabey a doctor?

Alongside his music career, Noah made his debut as an actor in 2001 in 48 hours; then, in 2002, he played Franklin Aloysius Mumford in the family TV comedy series My Wife and Kids (2002-2005). This was a great head start in his career, having been an award-winning series. He is not a real doctor, but he has played the role of a doctor in the hit series Code Black.

Noah Gray-Cabey's movies and TV shows

The musical child prodigy has appeared in several cinematic pieces and shows, namely;

CSI: Miami

Grey's Anatomy

Ghost Whisperer

Lady in the Water

Heroes

Limelight

Family Guy

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Pizza Man

Heroes Reborn

Pretty Little Liars

All American

In the third season premiere of Code black, where Noah Gray-Cabey is captured in his role as Dr Elliot Dixon. Photo: Monty Brinton

Noah Gray-Cabey's wife

Gray has managed to keep his personal life private, having been famous from such a young age, and he shockingly has no scandals surrounding his love affairs at the time of writing.

Physical stats

The renowned actor is also a workout guru, Noah Gray-Cabey's height is 5′ 2″, and his weight is 69 kilograms. Cabey has a tattoo on his chest of a compass surrounded by roots of a tree.

Noah Gray-Cabey's net worth

Gray has an impressive net worth of $2 million from his career as a musician and actor. At only 26, this net worth will likely hit the seven-figure as his career continues thriving.

Noah Gray-Cabey's Instagram

The verified account for Noah on Instagram has 147,000 followers as of 7 July 2022.

Heroes cast - Leonard Roberts as D.L Hawkins, Noah Gray-Cabey as Micah Sanders, Ali Larter as Niki Sanders. Photo: Michael Muller.

Noah is still acting on recurring shows like All American, among others. Having been a prodigy from the onset of his life, Gray has alot to offer in the entertainment industry. Not only is he a skilled musician, but also a great actor.

