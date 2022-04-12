Is Stevie Wonder blind? Little known facts about the singer-songwriter

The human body is known to compensate for vision loss by strengthening its sense of hearing, smell, and touch. With that, the visually impaired tend to perform their activities normally, which shocks many. This is the case for Stevie Wonder. The big question has always been, is Stevie Wonder blind? Get the little known facts about the singer-songwriter here!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He is famous as the most creative musical performer of the 20th century. Photo: @Hardaway

Source: Instagram

Stevie Wonder is a celebrated American singer and songwriter. He is famous as the most creative musical performer of the 20th century, following his impressive and successful music career that has spanned decades. Is Stevie Wonder blind? This article has Stevie Wonder's blindness reason and more.

Early life and bio

What is Stevie Wonder's real name? Stevie was born Stevland Hardaway Judkins on May 13, 1950. Therefore, Stevie Wonder's age is 71 years. He was brought up in Saginaw, Michigan, the USA, by his parents, Calvin Judkins and Lula Mae Hardaway.

Music career

Blind from birth, his heightened awareness of sound helped him create vibrant, colourful music teeming with life and ambition. Photo: @Hardaway

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

From a young age, he always had an interest in musical instruments. At 11, Wonder did his composition, Lonely Boy. Following his impressive performance, he was signed to Motown's Tamla label and given the name Little Steve Wonder. A child prodigy, he was 13 when his song Fingertips made the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1970, he combined efforts with his wife Syreeta, and they worked on his next album, Where I'm Coming From. Again, the album was a great hit.

In March 1972, he released his album Music of My Mind. After that, he released the Talking Book album, which had hits such as Superstition and You Are the Sunshine of My Life.

During the 1980s, he reached the peak of his fame by releasing albums such as Hotter Than July and Steve Wonder's Original Musiquarium.

How did Stevie Wonder go blind?

For years, conspiracy theorists have floated the bizarre rumour that the legendary musician Stevie Wonder can see. However, such speculation is entirely absurd. But, there is more to the story of Stevie Wonder's eyes.

The renowned musician was born six weeks early. Thus, he was put in an incubator to give his organs more time to develop. Unfortunately, he received too much oxygen while there, which resulted in retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), an eye disorder caused by abnormal blood vessels throughout the retina.

Was Stevie Wonder born blind? Stevie was not born blind. But the damage done to eyes during his stay in the incubator was permanent. Follow him on Instagram @steviewonderlegacy and get Stevie Wonder's no sunglasses pictures and much more.

He was born six weeks premature, which caused retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), which in turn caused vision loss. Photo: @Hardaway

Source: Instagram

Deemed a child prodigy and with 22 Grammys to his name, Stevie Wonder is one of the most influential musicians alive, and his legacy is nothing short of legendary. Wonder is often credited as a musical pioneer, and his synthesisers had a massive influence on R&B as a genre.

He has also served as inspiration for artists from all different genres. Although blinded at a young age, Wonder never let that stop him and found comfort and expression through music.

Awards & achievements

1983: Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

1984: Won an Academy Award for Best Song for I Just Called to Say I Love You from the movie The Woman in Red.

1989: Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1996: Received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

1999: Awarded the Polar Music Prize and Kennedy Center Honors.

2002: Honored with the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

2004: Honored with the Billboard Century Award.

2006: Received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. He was inducted into the Michigan Walk of Fame the same year.

2009: Named the United Nations Messenger of Peace.

2014: Became a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Stevie Wonder's discography

Stevie was not born blind, but the damage done to his eyes is permanent. Photo: @Hardaway

Source: Instagram

1962: The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie

1962: Tribute to Uncle Ray

1963: With a Song in My Hear

1964: Stevie at the Beach

1966: Up-Tight

1966: Down to Earth

1967: I Was Made to Love Her

1967: Someday at Christmas

1968: For Once in My Life

1969: My Cherie Amour

1970: Signed, Sealed & Delivered

1971: Where I'm Coming From

1972: Music of My Mind

1972: Talking Book

1973: Innervisions

1984: The Woman in Red

1985: In Square Circle

1987: Characters

1991: Jungle Fever

1995: Conversation Peace

2005: A Time to Love

Is Stevie Wonder blind? With the above info, you have everything you need to know. Many people doubt the same, but the human body is known to compensate for vision loss by strengthening its sense of hearing, smell, and touch. So, perhaps, he is more perceptive in ways that people with sight can comprehend.

READ ALSO: Who is Emily Elizabeth? Age, boyfriend, height, TikTok, profiles, net worth

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on April 12, 2022, about Emily Elizabeth's bio. Who is she? Emily is a celebrated American model and social media influencer.

When did she start her career? What is her age? Does she have a boyfriend? Read more here to find out!

Source: Briefly News