Bob Menery's personal life accurately portrays getting back up despite hitting rock bottom. From sleeping in the car, this star has grown to a millionaire. Join us as we explore what is known about the famous Bob Menery.

Bouncing back after being broke and homeless is a story that few get to tell. He lost all of his money due to addiction and used to sleep in his car. But things turned around, and he is now one of the top-earning online personalities. So who did he do it?

Bob Menery's profile summary

Date of birth 10 June 1987 Place of birth Massachusetts, USA Zodiac sign Gemini Bob Menery's age 35 years (as of July 2022) Ethnicity White Parents Patty and Mark Nationality American Siblings 2 Education St. Michael's Catholic School, New York Film School, The University of North Carolina Bob Menery's height 5' 8" (1.72 m) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Girlfriend Katie Kearney YouTube Bob Menery Instagram @bobmenery (3.2 million followers as of 6 July 2022)

Who is Bob Menery?

Bob is a famous comedian and YouTuber born on 10 June 1987 and is 35 years old as of July 2022. He is the last-born child of his parents, Mark and Patty.

Menery grew up in a lower-middle-class neighbourhood. His mother was a housewife who raised him and his other two siblings, while his father worked as an insurance salesman.

Education profile

After a few years, Mark relocated his family from Lawrence, Massachusetts, to North Andover. Here, the star in the making attended St. Michael's Catholic School. He confessed to often getting in trouble for always making other kids laugh, no matter the cost.

As a result of this, he lost his concentration on his studies. But although he valued his comedy gift and always wanted to be a comedian, he also wanted to be an actor.

While still in school, he discovered a new passion for rallying for the local teams. The actor-comedian hopeful would pretend to be a sportscaster, turn down the television, and entertain his friends.

He unknowingly had an excellent voice for the entertainment business but never planned on doing anything with it because his primary focus was pursuing comedy. However, after graduating from North Andover High School, the Jack of all trades took acting classes at New York Film School. He later relocated from Boston to Los Angeles in search of more acting gigs.

Career

Bob is known for making his living as a YouTuber, podcaster, comedian, entrepreneur, blogger, and social media influencer. But initially, he wanted to be an actor-comedian.

Unfortunately, his move to Los Angeles was unsuccessful because he did not find any acting opportunities. So instead, he got a job as a caddie at Wilshire Country Club. Sadly, he started abusing illegal substances and spent much of his wealth, as reported by Money Inc.

What was Bob Menery addicted to?

Reportedly, the aspiring actor-comedian was addicted to coke and spent all his money on it.

How did Bob Menery become famous?

After crashing in his car for some time, the aspiring actor got an opportunity to star as an extra in a Mike Constantino music video. After shooting the video, he started talking to David Justin, who was impressed by his voice.

So, Justin pulled out a camera and started recording when he was broadcasting. The next day, Menery forgot his phone in his car and was surprised to come back to hundreds of missed calls because the video had gone viral.

This was his turning point and the start of a successful online career. In addition, he has worked in a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial when working as a sportscaster.

YouTube

Bob opened his YouTube channel on 25 March 2013 and has garnered 113K subscribers as of July 2022. The YouTuber posts his interviews with celebrities like Logan Paul on this platform. Similarly, he shares his podcasts and several aspects of his life here, such as when going on a live date.

Does Bob Menery have a podcast?

The internet personality created a podcast called ZAPPED that has a 4.8-star rating. However, he has featured on other podcasts such as NELK. So who is Bob on NELK? He is the Co-Host of the Full Send Podcast.

What is Bob Menery's worth?

Although there is no official report of Bob Menery's net worth, Money Inc. discloses he is worth $5 million. However, other profiles reveal his worth is higher than $5 million due to his thriving online career.

Who is Bob Menery's girlfriend?

The internet phenomenon once went on a live date with Genie Bouchard and even uploaded a video on it on his YouTube channel. It made most people question if the two were an item.

But it does not seem so. Instead, he is in a relationship with the beautiful Katie Kearney, as seen on his Instagram. The sports commentator has often expressed his undying love for her and has even hinted at marrying her soon.

Bob Menery is a talented podcaster, YouTuber, comedian, online personality, and blogger from Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He is well known for hosting different podcasts.

