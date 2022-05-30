Who is Lola Iolani Momoa? Age, height, parents, nationality, movies, net worth

Over the years, the film industry has featured children, allowing them to showcase their acting talents. That has brought forth the rise of children celebrities, among them being Lola Iolani Momoa. Although she was born to celebrity parents, she has created a niche in the competitive film industry. But how has she achieved all the fame at a tender age? Read more to find out!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She came to the limelight after featuring in a short film titled Canvas of My Life. Photo by David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Lola Iolani Momoa was born on July 23, 2007, so her age is 14 years as of 2022. Besides being known as the daughter of actor Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, the American child actress has made a name for herself in the film industry. She came to the limelight after featuring in a short film titled Canvas of My Life. What is her net worth? Is she still acting? This article has that and much more about the young American actress.

Profiles

Full Name Lola Iolani Momoa Date of Birth July 23, 2007 Age 14 years old as of May 2022 Nick Name Lola Family Name Momoa Famous As Daughter of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Profession Child Actor Birth Place Los Angles, California, United States Current Residence United States Lola Iolani Momoa's nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Gender Female Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Leo Height 4′ 2″ Weight 28 kg Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Shoe Size (US) 5 Father Jason Momoa Mother Lisa Bonet Highest Qualification Primary School Net worth $2 million Movies Canvas of My Life and No Time To Die

lola Iolani Momoa's age

She was born (23 July 2007) and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Her famous father, Jason Momoa, is of native Hawaiian, German, and Irish origin, while her mother, Lisa Bonet, is of African-American heritage. She has a younger brother named Nakoa. Her birthday is July 23, and that makes her zodiac sign Leo and age 14 years old at the time of writing this post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who is Lola Iolani Momoa's mother?

Her mother is Lisa Mitchelle Bonet, an American film and TV actress. Her father is Jason Momoa, an American actor, model, and producer who is a native American of mixed ethnicity. Photo by Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Her mother is Lisa Mitchelle Bonet, an American film and TV actress. She was born on November 16, 1967, in San Francisco, California. She started acting at the tender age of 11 years. Besides being an actress, she has appeared in many beauty pageants and featured in guest spots on TV series. She has worked in several leading films and TV programs, such as The Cosby Show.

Who is Lola to Jason Momoa?

Lola is his daughter. Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa was born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The American actor, model, and producer rose to fame with his roles in the TV series Baywatch Hawaii and Stargate: Atlantis. His strong performance in the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones was critically acclaimed.

He met Lisa Bonet in 2005. On July 23, 2007, their daughter, Lola Iolani, was born. The couple legally married in October 2017. Five years later, Lola Iolani Momoa's parents announced news of their separation in January 2022.

Body measurements

Lola Iolani Momoa's height is 4 feet and 2 inches which is normal for her age. She has an approximate weight of 30 Kg.

Is Lola Iolani Momoa an actress?

Besides being an actor, she has appeared in many beauty pageants and featured in guest spots on TV series. Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Source: Instagram

She developed an interest at a young age and credited her parents for their immense support. She started professional acting when she featured in a short film titled Canvas of My Life. The film, directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, reflects on Jason Momoa's professional and personal life.

The short film received much acclaim and was appreciated by critics as well. However, what stood out was Lola's ability and confidence to present herself in front of the camera, which is one thing her fans loved most.

lola Iolani Momoa's movies

In one of her many interviews, she revealed how her father is supportive. During her 11th birthday, Jason took her to meet Chris Pratt, a famous Hollywood celebrity. The experience motivated her in her acting career. As of May 2022, she has appeared in Canvas of My Life and the world famous 007 movie, No Time to Die.

Lola Iolani Momoa's net worth

The child actress has a net worth estimated at $2 million in 2022. She has been carving her name in the film industry and her parent's massive net worth adds to hers too. Her mother, Lisa allegedly has a net worth of $12 million and her father averages a whopping worth of $15 million.

Above is every detail about Lola Iolani Momoa, a child actress famous for appearing in the short film Canvas of My Life and the famous 007 movie No Time to Die. Being born to celebrity couples, she had enjoyed fame from when she was born.

READ ALSO: Who is Tyler1? Age, real name, family, height, channel, profiles, net worth

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on May 25, 2022, about Tyler1's bio. Who is he? Born Tyler Steinkamp, he is an American internet star and Twitch gamer.

Why is he famous? He is one of the most followed League of Legends gamers on Twitch, with over 5 million followers in 2022. So how well do you know him? Find out here!

Source: Briefly News