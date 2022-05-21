Who is Tyler1? Age, real name, family, height, channel, profiles, net worth

Tyler1, real name, Tyler Steinkamp, is an American internet star and Twitch gamer. He is one of the most followed League of Legends gamers on Twitch, with over 5 million followers in 2022. How well do you know him? This article has all the fascinating facts you need to know about the streamer.

Tyler1 is one of the most popular League of Legends gamers on Twitch. Photo: @Riot Games

Source: Getty Images

Tyler1 is undoubtedly one of the best League of Legends gamers, but his rise to the top has not been without a few controversies. In 2016, he was banned from playing the game because of his toxic conduct towards other players and was allowed back after more than 18 months.

Tyler1's profiles summary and bio

Real name Tyler Steinkamp Other names T1, TT Date of birth 7th March 1995 Age 27 years in 2022 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Missouri, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 1 inch Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Twitch streamer Macaiyla Education Central Methodist University (Computer Science - dropped out) Profession Internet personality, Twitch streamer Twitch @loltyler1 Instagram @tyler1_alpha Twitter @loltyler1 YouTube @loltyler1 Website loltyler1.com

Tyler1's age and early life

The gamer was born on 7th March 1995 in Missouri, United States and is 27 years in 2022. He attended Central Methodist University to study Computer Science but dropped out to further his streaming career. As a student, he also played college football and was the team's running back.

Tyler1's girlfriend

The internet personality has been dating Macaiyla since November 2016. She is a fellow Twitch content creator. Tyler1 and Macaiyla first met at TwitchCon and had an immediate attraction. Their relationship has been going strong for over 5 years despite receiving hate from social media users.

Tyler1's Twitch streaming career

Steinkamp created his twitch account in November 2013 and is currently one of the most popular League of Legends gamers on Twitch. He has over 5 million followers on the platform as of May 2022. In February 2022, he achieved the highest rank in League of Legends, which is 5 out of 5 roles. The achievement earned him 5 Challenger medals from Riot Games. He also won the 2022 Best League of Legends Streamer award.

The gamer signed a contract with T1, a South Korean esports team, to be their content creator from October 2020. He also started hosting an online League of Legends tournament, Tyler1 Championship Series (TCS), a parody of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS).

The streamer has also established his presence on other social media platforms. Tyler1's Twitter has over 654.7 thousand followers, while his Instagram has more than 704 thousand followers. Tyler1's channel on YouTube has over 2.76 million subscribers.

Was Tyler1 toxic?

The gamer was considered The Most Toxic Player in North America because of his annoying behaviour towards other players. Riot Games banned him from playing League of Legends in April 2016. After being barred, he continued streaming other content, including cooking and playing other games, using other accounts. The ban was lifted at the end of 2017 after showing reformed conduct, and he started streaming in January 2018.

How much is Tyler1 worth?

Tyler1's net worth is estimated at $2 million in 2022. He makes between $25,000 and $35,000 every month from streaming on Twitch and creating other content. The League of Legends gamer also sells branded merchandise in the USA and other parts of the world.

What is Tyler1's actual height?

Tyler1's height is 5 feet 1 inch. The Twitch streamer has a well-built, athletic, and masculine body. He often makes fun of his height with his girlfriend Macaiya, including trying to make himself appear taller.

Is Tyler1 a challenger top?

In February 2022, the gamer reached Challenger, the highest tier, in all the five League of Legends roles, including support, bot, top, mid, and jungle. He began doing the roles in 2020 and was promoted to Challenger in September 2021. He started with the bot lane, then the jungle role, followed by the mid and then top lane before finishing with the support lane.

Tyler1's popularity in the Twitch gaming community has been growing despite his questionable behaviour. He is a talented and dedicated player, aspects that have helped him achieve the highest rank in League of Legends.

