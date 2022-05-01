TommyInnit, real name Thomas Simons, is an English YouTube vlogger and Twitch gamer. He has seven YouTube channels where he uploads Minecraft-related videos. Thomas also has the most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch. Keep reading for more on TommyInnit's net worth and how he rose to gaming stardom.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thomas Simons is an English YouTuber and Twitch streamer. Photo: @Thomas Simons

Source: Instagram

Thomas is a quick-rising breakout star in the Minecraft community. Many expert gamers thrive on Twitch, but others like Simons have found fame on YouTube, where they have billions of views.

TommyInnit's profiles summary and bio

Real name: Thomas Simons

Thomas Simons Date of birth: 9th April 2004

9th April 2004 Age: 18 years in 2022

18 years in 2022 Place of birth: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Nationality: English

English TommyInnit's height: 5 feet 9 inches in 2022

5 feet 9 inches in 2022 Gender: Male

Male Sexual orientation: Not labelled

Not labelled Relationship status: Not known

Not known Profession: YouTuber, gamer

YouTuber, gamer Known for: Minecraft streaming

Minecraft streaming Instagram: @tommyinnit

@tommyinnit Twitter: @tommyinnit

@tommyinnit YouTube: 7 channels; TommyInnit is the main channel

7 channels; TommyInnit is the main channel TikTok: @tommyinnit

@tommyinnit Twitch: @tommyinnit

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TommyInnit’s net worth

The English teen has amassed an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2022. He mainly earns from Twitch and YouTube ad revenues.

How much does TommyInnit make a year?

Simons is currently one of the most popular content creators in the Minecraft community. Sportskeeda estimates that he made around $620 thousand in 2021. The streamer's YouTube channel earns him about $2 million annually.

TommyInnit's YouTube and Twitch

Simons is the most followed Minecrafter on Twitch as of May 2022. Photo: @Thomas Simons

Source: Instagram

Thomas Simons created his first YouTube channel, Channelnutpig, in February 2013. It has over 497 thousand subscribers as of May 2022, but he stopped uploading content on it after being bullied in school. His main channel was created in December 2015, and it has amassed over 11.6 million subscribers as of May 2022.

Simons has five other channels, including TommyOutit, TommyVODS, Tom Simons, tomaye, and TommyCLIPS. All his subscribers combined reached about 24.5 million with over 2.11 billion views. In September 2019, he received the YouTube rank on Hypixel.

In late 2018, Thomas started streaming on Twitch. His main account is the most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch, with over 7.1 million followers. His other account has more than 1.5 million followers. Simons is also part of the Dream SMP Minecraft server since July 2020.

TommyInnit's merch

Simons promised his fans that he would release his official merchandise in 2022. At the moment, you can find Thomas fan merch, TommyInnit fanart, and TommyInnit skin in stores.

Simons established his YouTube channel in 2013. Photo: @Thomas Simons

Source: Instagram

TommyInnit's NFT

Non-Fungible Tokens have picked momentum in recent months. Many people joined the trend, although it has received widespread criticism. Others call it a waste of money since the images can be replicated. Simons also expressed his frustration with a post on TommyInnit's Twitter in which he asked people to stop tweeting about NFTs and focus on other issues.

TommyInnit's age and early life

Thomas was born on 9th April 2004, in Nottingham, England and is 18 years old in 2022. He started uploading content on YouTube in 2013 when he was 9 years old. The YouTuber lives with his parents but has plans to relocate to Brighton. He has two lovely dogs called Betty and Walter.

Thomas Simon's girlfriend

Thomas Simons is yet to introduce his girlfriend to the world. He often talks about being single in his social media posts.

Why is TommyInnit a child?

Simons started gaming on Twitch and uploading on YouTube when he was still a child. He is no longer a child after attaining England's majority age of 18 on 9th April 2022.

What does TommyInnit mean?

Innit is British slang for, isn't it, while Tommy is short for Thomas. The YouTuber's name can be written as Tommy, isn't it?

Simons' fame skyrocketed when he joined the Dream SMP Minecraft server. Photo: @Thomas Simons

Source: Instagram

How did TommyInnit get famous?

The English streamer created his YouTube channel in 2013, but his fame started to grow in 2018 when he became a regular on the Hypixel server. He later joined SMP Earth, and his fame skyrocketed after getting invited to Dream SMP in July 2020, which is one of the most popular Minecraft servers.

TommyInnit's success story as one of the greatest Minecraft streamers is an inspiration to many youngsters looking for something worthwhile to do. Even though he once left because of bullying, Simons came back stronger and is quickly taking over the gaming community.

READ ALSO: Nathan Vetterlein's bio: age, P.O.B, twitch, voices, YouTube channel, worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Nathan Vetterlein, an American voice artist and video game designer. He is most recognized for his role as The Scout's voice in the Team Fortress 2 video game. He is also the voice behind Church Lunatic in Left 4 Dead (2008).

Nathan has also established a strong internet presence on YouTube and Twitch, where he goes by the moniker ChiliOfDestiny. How much does he earn as a video gamer? Read this article to find out!

Source: Briefly News