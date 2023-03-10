Everything about Scott McGillivray's wife, Sabrina McGillivray

Sabrina McGillivray is a Canadian elementary school teacher, dancer, and designer. She is famous for being married to HGTV star Scott McGillivray. Scott is a renowned Canadian real estate entrepreneur, television personality and part contractor. The couple often shares a glimpse of their beautiful family on Instagram.

Scott and Sabrina McGillivray have been married since 2009. Photo: @scott_mcgillivray on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The McGillivray family came into the limelight when they starred in the docuseries, Moving the McGillivrays. The show documents the family as they make their dream home. Scott became a household name across Canada for producing and hosting Income Property on HGTV Canada. He later hosted numerous other shows, including Buyers Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray and Scott's Vacation House Rules, both on HGTV. He also appeared on All American Handyman and Canada's Handyman Challenge as a judge.

Sabrina McGillivray's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sabrina (nee Deacetis) McGillivray Date of birth 18th October 1978 Age 44 years in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Maple, Ontario, Canada Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Height Approx 5 feet 6 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Canadian entrepreneur and realtor Scott McGillivray (since 2009) Children Daughters Layla Chloe and Myah Parents Lucy and Danny Siblings Brother Carmen Profession Elementary school teacher, dancer, designer Known for Being the wife of Scott McGillivray Social media Instagram

Who is Scott McGillivray married to?

The Canadian real estate investor and TV personality is married to Sabrina McGillivray. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have been happily married for over ten years.

Who are Scott and Sabrina McGillivray's children?

Sabrina and Scott with their two daughters. Photo: Isaiah Trickey

Source: Getty Images

Contractor Scott and Sabrina welcomed their first daughter Myah in January 2012. They were blessed with a second daughter Layla Chloe in October 2013. The McGillivray family resides in Ontario, Canada, in the dream home they made while on the Moving the McGillivrays reality show on HGTV.

Scott McGillivray's wife's age

Sabrina McGillivray, maiden name Anna-Sabrina Deacetis, was born on 18th October 1978 to parents Lucy and Danny. She is 44 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Sabrina grew up with her brother Carmen, a certified holistic nutritionist, personal trainer, and fitness enthusiast.

What is Sabrina McGillivray's nationality?

She holds Canadian nationality and has white ethnic roots. She was born and raised in Maple, Ontario, Canada.

Sabrina McGillivray's early life and education

Growing up, Scott's wife had a passion for dancing. She used to train with award-winning dance choreographer Anne Sprincis and later aced the Royal Academy Dance exams. Sabrina attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School and later enrolled at York University in Toronto to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree. She then obtained a Bachelor of Science and Education degree from Medaille College in Buffalo, New York.

Sabrina is a doting mother of two daughters and an elementary school teacher. Photo: @scott_mcgillivray on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sabrina McGillivray's career

Scott McGillivray's wife is an elementary school teacher based in Ontario, Canada. She currently works at the York School District in Ontario. She has also made several on-screen appearances alongside her husband, Scott. In 2016, the couple filmed Moving the McGillivrays docuseries, which documented their journey as they built their dream home. Sabrina previously taught jazz and tap at the Dansecore studio owned by Sprincis.

Sabrina McGillivray's net worth

Sabrina's exact net worth is not known, but various online sources estimate it at $800,000. Meanwhile, her husband, Scott McGillivray, has an estimated fortune of $4 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Scott is a household name across Canada and has helped several homeowners find their dream homes and make money from house renovations.

Sabrina McGillivray's height

The elementary school teacher stands at about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has light brown eyes while her hair is blonde. She is a few inches shorter than her husband, Scott, who stands at 6 feet (1.83 m) and has dark brown eyes and hair.

Sabrina McGillivray's Instagram

Scott's wife has over 450 posts on her account, @sabrimcgill, but her account is set to private. Her husband is also active on Instagram, where he currently has over 293 thousand followers and over 3,200 posts. The dotting parents often share snaps of their girls.

Sabrina and Scott live in Ontario, Canada. Photo: @scott_mcgillivray on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sabrina McGillivray may not like the limelight, but McGillivray family fans will always want to know about her. Together with her husband, Scott, they have built a beautiful home and a happy family. Despite the success, she remains to be the humble elementary school teacher that fans love and appreciate.

READ ALSO: The untold story of Emma Sugiyama, Trey Parker's ex-wife

Briefly.co.za highlighted intriguing details about Emma Sugiyama, an American Japanese celebrity ex-wife. She is the first wife of Trey Parker, an American actor, composer, animator, and filmmaker known for being one of the creators of the popular South Park animated series and The Book of Mormon musical comedy.

Emma Sugiyama and Trey Parker were married from 2006 to 2008. After their divorce, Trey remarried and divorced again, but little has been heard from Emma. Where is she today?

Source: Briefly News