List of 70+ construction companies in Cape Town (2023): Check them out

Are you ready to turn your dream home into a reality or transform your space in Cape Town? You are lucky because, with a range of options, including big-name corporations and smaller family-run businesses, you will find a construction company that fits your needs with high-quality service. Whether you are after modern design or eco-friendly solutions, infrastructural or commercial projects, these construction companies in Cape Town have got you covered in 2023.

The construction industry in South Africa plays a significant role in boosting the country's economy, employing approximately 2 million people. The construction companies in Cape Town provide investors with a rich menu of building services that range from small-scale to large-scale projects. The sector offers employment opportunities and specialised services like real estate and industrial construction.

Construction companies in Cape Town

Are you searching for reliable and professional building companies in Cape Town for building that house, company, road, or other industrial construction? They offer building and renovation services and sell top-notch building materials.

1. AZFA Construction CC

Address : Unit 11, 4 Moorsom Ave, Epping, Cape Town, 7460, South Africa

: Unit 11, 4 Moorsom Ave, Epping, Cape Town, 7460, South Africa Phone: +27 72 426 2839

AZFA is one of the leading small construction companies in Cape Town, and the National Home Builders Registration Council approves it. The company provides investors with small projects ranging from building plans to entire house renovations.

2. 021 Projects Pty Ltd

Address : 21 Mothopeng Street. Fish-Hoek, Fish Hoek, Cape Town – 7975

: 21 Mothopeng Street. Fish-Hoek, Fish Hoek, Cape Town – 7975 Phone: 0789131494

For all your projects that involve building and maintenance services, 021 Projects assures you simplified solutions at pocket-friendly rates.

3. Amin Building Renovations Pty Ltd

Address : 1Langley street Southern, Cape Town, 7800, South Africa

: 1Langley street Southern, Cape Town, 7800, South Africa Phone: +27 72 568 7279

Talk about high-quality building companies in Western Cape; Amin Building Renovations passes all NHBRC, BIBC, and CIBD accreditations. It also boasts four years of business in providing pocket-friendly offers that range from new building projects to house/office renovations, maintenance, and painting.

4. NLN Developments

Phone : (+27) (0) 21 975 5405

: (+27) (0) 21 975 5405 Postal : P. O. Box 174, Cape Gate, 7562

: P. O. Box 174, Cape Gate, 7562 Email : admin@nlndevelopments.com

: admin@nlndevelopments.com Website: nlndevelopments.com

Focused on quality outcomes, NLN has been making projects a reality since 2014. This is through its multidisciplinary team that focuses on advanced and sustainable building.

5. BNSA Construction

A new yet informed firm in the building industry, BNSA, brings together a group of professional contractors in plumbing, architecture, electricity, carpentry, and much more. BNSA believes teamwork ensures you get the best value from your investment.

Address: 41 Kitchener Street, Parow, Cape Town – 7500

Construction companies in Western Cape

Check these out for some of the tested and trusted building companies in the region, though they serve clients in other provinces inside SA and outside the country.

The Metric Group Pty (Ltd)

Domingo Construction

Murphy Projects

Dalmar Construction

RINOMA Construction

Murray & Roberts

Racheals Investment

Samsodien And Sons Builders Renovators And Painters

RC Construction

Beston Projects

Barwe Building Projects Cc

Thompson Construction

Apex Roofing

Junk Away Pty Ltd

WBHO construction south Africa- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Renov8 Construction

Samuels Trading And Services

Ry Build

Group Five

Wilmax Core Drilling and Concrete Cutting

Tar-A-Way SA

Rock Construction

Nizaar Construction

Colas South Africa (PTY) Ltd

N H P Construction

R&R Building and Maintenance Services

D D C Construction (PTY) Ltd

CSV Construction Ltd

Western Cape Masons

UMDLA Civils and Plumbing

Capecon Construction

WK CONSTRUCTION SA

Cape Scaffolding Contractors (Pty) Ltd

ASLA Construction (pty) Ltd

Rade & Ries

Stefanutti Stocks WC

Rainbow Construction (cape) (PTY) Ltd

Trojeski Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Pro-plan Construction (PTY) Ltd

Franki Africa (PTY) Ltd

Dax Con Construction

Bear Construction Cc

Status Africa Construction Cc

J T Ross Construction

Fescon Construction Cc

Construq Building Concepts

Cancun Construction

K S A Building Projects

Flexotek Southern Cape

021 Projects

Amin Building Renovations Pty Ltd

Speranza Building Projects R

Dolphin Construction

Abrach Construction Cc

F I Renovators

The Gaza’s Development

Simplicity Construction and Projects

Who is the top construction company?

It is a company renowned for its high professionalism and quality services. Below is a list of the high-ranking construction organisations and top builders in Cape Town and South Africa.

Group five

Raubex

Concor

CSV Construction

Stefanutti Stocks (Pty) Ltd

Hillary Construction Group

Motheo Construction

WK CONSTRUCTION

Who are the biggest construction companies in South Africa by market cap?

In 2021, the building market in South Africa was estimated to be worth $29 billion, and it is projected to experience an average annual growth rate of over 2% between 2023 and 2026. So, the following construction companies have had the most significant stock gains and losses based on market capitalisation.

Raubex Group

Murray & Roberts Holdings

WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd

Stefanuttic Stock Holdings.

Likewise, the biggest building materials building companies by market cap are the following:

Afrimat Ltd - $485.2 million

PPC Ltd - $221.7 million

Sephaku Holdings Ltd - $15.7 million

What are the largest black-owned construction companies in South Africa?

Below are the biggest integrated building development and management, infrastructure, and property development companies in South Africa.

The Motheo Construction

Lubbe Construction

Fikile Construction

TEMI Construction

Mamonyane Construction CC

Trenton Construction (Pty) Ltd

WCB Construction

Who is the biggest construction company in South Africa?

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) is the largest and most well-known building firm in South Africa. It was established in 1970 as Wilson-Holmes (Pty) Ltd by John Wilson and Brian Holmes and underwent several mergers to become WBHO Construction in 1994.

The company provides a comprehensive range of construction services, such as earthworks, building, project management, and civil engineering. With an annual turnover of approximately $669m, WBHO is one of the wealthiest building firms in South Africa.

These construction companies in Cape Town make building works easy for their clients with little or no stress by providing top services. Reach out to any to get that project done in earnest.

