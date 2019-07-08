List of 70+ construction companies in Cape Town (2023): Check them out
Are you ready to turn your dream home into a reality or transform your space in Cape Town? You are lucky because, with a range of options, including big-name corporations and smaller family-run businesses, you will find a construction company that fits your needs with high-quality service. Whether you are after modern design or eco-friendly solutions, infrastructural or commercial projects, these construction companies in Cape Town have got you covered in 2023.
The construction industry in South Africa plays a significant role in boosting the country's economy, employing approximately 2 million people. The construction companies in Cape Town provide investors with a rich menu of building services that range from small-scale to large-scale projects. The sector offers employment opportunities and specialised services like real estate and industrial construction.
Construction companies in Cape Town
Are you searching for reliable and professional building companies in Cape Town for building that house, company, road, or other industrial construction? They offer building and renovation services and sell top-notch building materials.
1. AZFA Construction CC
- Address: Unit 11, 4 Moorsom Ave, Epping, Cape Town, 7460, South Africa
- Phone: +27 72 426 2839
AZFA is one of the leading small construction companies in Cape Town, and the National Home Builders Registration Council approves it. The company provides investors with small projects ranging from building plans to entire house renovations.
2. 021 Projects Pty Ltd
- Address: 21 Mothopeng Street. Fish-Hoek, Fish Hoek, Cape Town – 7975
- Phone: 0789131494
For all your projects that involve building and maintenance services, 021 Projects assures you simplified solutions at pocket-friendly rates.
3. Amin Building Renovations Pty Ltd
- Address: 1Langley street Southern, Cape Town, 7800, South Africa
- Phone: +27 72 568 7279
Talk about high-quality building companies in Western Cape; Amin Building Renovations passes all NHBRC, BIBC, and CIBD accreditations. It also boasts four years of business in providing pocket-friendly offers that range from new building projects to house/office renovations, maintenance, and painting.
4. NLN Developments
- Phone: (+27) (0) 21 975 5405
- Postal: P. O. Box 174, Cape Gate, 7562
- Email: admin@nlndevelopments.com
- Website: nlndevelopments.com
Focused on quality outcomes, NLN has been making projects a reality since 2014. This is through its multidisciplinary team that focuses on advanced and sustainable building.
5. BNSA Construction
A new yet informed firm in the building industry, BNSA, brings together a group of professional contractors in plumbing, architecture, electricity, carpentry, and much more. BNSA believes teamwork ensures you get the best value from your investment.
Address: 41 Kitchener Street, Parow, Cape Town – 7500
Construction companies in Western Cape
Check these out for some of the tested and trusted building companies in the region, though they serve clients in other provinces inside SA and outside the country.
- The Metric Group Pty (Ltd)
- Domingo Construction
- Murphy Projects
- Dalmar Construction
- RINOMA Construction
- Murray & Roberts
- Racheals Investment
- Samsodien And Sons Builders Renovators And Painters
- RC Construction
- Beston Projects
- Barwe Building Projects Cc
- Thompson Construction
- Apex Roofing
- Junk Away Pty Ltd
- WBHO construction south Africa- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Renov8 Construction
- Samuels Trading And Services
- Ry Build
- Group Five
- Wilmax Core Drilling and Concrete Cutting
- Tar-A-Way SA
- Rock Construction
- Nizaar Construction
- Colas South Africa (PTY) Ltd
- N H P Construction
- R&R Building and Maintenance Services
- D D C Construction (PTY) Ltd
- CSV Construction Ltd
- Western Cape Masons
- UMDLA Civils and Plumbing
- Capecon Construction
- WK CONSTRUCTION SA
- Cape Scaffolding Contractors (Pty) Ltd
- ASLA Construction (pty) Ltd
- Rade & Ries
- Stefanutti Stocks WC
- Rainbow Construction (cape) (PTY) Ltd
- Trojeski Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
- Pro-plan Construction (PTY) Ltd
- Franki Africa (PTY) Ltd
- Dax Con Construction
- Bear Construction Cc
- Status Africa Construction Cc
- J T Ross Construction
- Fescon Construction Cc
- Construq Building Concepts
- Cancun Construction
- K S A Building Projects
- Flexotek Southern Cape
- 021 Projects
- Amin Building Renovations Pty Ltd
- Speranza Building Projects R
- Dolphin Construction
- Abrach Construction Cc
- F I Renovators
- The Gaza’s Development
- Simplicity Construction and Projects
Who is the top construction company?
It is a company renowned for its high professionalism and quality services. Below is a list of the high-ranking construction organisations and top builders in Cape Town and South Africa.
- Group five
- Raubex
- Concor
- CSV Construction
- Stefanutti Stocks (Pty) Ltd
- Hillary Construction Group
- Motheo Construction
- WK CONSTRUCTION
- Basil Read Pty Ltd
Who are the biggest construction companies in South Africa by market cap?
In 2021, the building market in South Africa was estimated to be worth $29 billion, and it is projected to experience an average annual growth rate of over 2% between 2023 and 2026. So, the following construction companies have had the most significant stock gains and losses based on market capitalisation.
- Raubex Group
- Murray & Roberts Holdings
- WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Stefanuttic Stock Holdings.
Likewise, the biggest building materials building companies by market cap are the following:
- Afrimat Ltd - $485.2 million
- PPC Ltd - $221.7 million
- Sephaku Holdings Ltd - $15.7 million
What are the largest black-owned construction companies in South Africa?
Below are the biggest integrated building development and management, infrastructure, and property development companies in South Africa.
- The Motheo Construction
- Lubbe Construction
- Fikile Construction
- TEMI Construction
- Mamonyane Construction CC
- Trenton Construction (Pty) Ltd
- WCB Construction
Who is the biggest construction company in South Africa?
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) is the largest and most well-known building firm in South Africa. It was established in 1970 as Wilson-Holmes (Pty) Ltd by John Wilson and Brian Holmes and underwent several mergers to become WBHO Construction in 1994.
The company provides a comprehensive range of construction services, such as earthworks, building, project management, and civil engineering. With an annual turnover of approximately $669m, WBHO is one of the wealthiest building firms in South Africa.
These construction companies in Cape Town make building works easy for their clients with little or no stress by providing top services. Reach out to any to get that project done in earnest.
