The Kaizer Chiefs coach outmanoeuvred Orlando Pirates tactically, with smart substitutions and a disciplined game plan that nullified the Pirates’ pressing style

The captain delivered a late volley to seal victory, showcasing leadership, composure, and technical excellence — a defining moment in the Soweto Derby

The defeat marked a bitter end to Riveiro’s spell at Pirates, as the team crumbled after a promising season that once held treble hopes

Briefly News had a chat with renowned football journalist Brighton Bafana following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

The Soweto Derby lived up to the billing, but it was Yusuf Maart’s late wonder goal that etched Amakhosi into history once again.

Sirino’s early penalty and Maart’s thunderous strike sealed a well-earned win built on discipline and grit. Image Kaizer Chiefs

‘Nabi outfoxed Riveiro’ – Tactical brilliance praised

Bafana hailed Nasreddine Nabi for masterminding a victory that not only ended Kaizer Chiefs' decade-long trophy drought but also cemented his credibility as a tactician.

“Nabi beat Riveiro at his own game. He knew Pirates would press high and rely on transitions, but Chiefs were disciplined and executed their plan with maturity,” Brighton told Briefly News.

With Gaston Sirino opening the scoring early from the penalty spot and Yusuf Maart delivering the killer blow with a 10-minute-to-go volley, Bafana believes it was a result earned through structure and desire.

“Nabi’s substitutions came at the right moments. Ashley du Preez’s assist for Maart's goal is proof of that.”

Yusuf Maart delivers in style – The captain’s moment

The midfielder was hailed as the MVP by Bafana, not just for his goal, but for stepping up when it mattered.

“Maart was the moment. A true captain’s performance – leading with grit, vision, and scoring a final-winning goal? That’s stuff of legends.”

The 28-year-old became the first Chiefs skipper in ten years to lift a major title.

Riveiro’s goodbye turns bitter

The loss marked a disappointing end to Jose Riveiro's time with the Buccaneers, who were on course for a treble just weeks ago.

“Football is cruel. Riveiro’s team was riding high, but three body blows – a PSL title slipping away, the CAF semi-final loss, and now this – it’s a painful exit.”

Bafana, however, credited Riveiro for his legacy, saying the Spaniard brought a winning culture back to Mayfair, even if it ended in heartbreak.

What’s next for Chiefs and Pirates?

Chiefs will head to Limpopo to face Sekhukhune United next Saturday, while Pirates must regroup quickly for a league clash against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

“One club is on a high, the other on its knees. That’s football. That’s the Soweto Derby,” Brighton concluded.

A treble dream crumbled into farewell tears as Riveiro’s reign ends in heartbreak. Image Orlando Pirates

