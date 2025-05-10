An Afrikaner woman based in the United States of America made a video about the latest developments regarding Afrikaner refugees

The South African immigrant to the United States made a heartfelt video and dedicated it to the supposed refugees from South Africa

The video of the woman received a lot of attention on social media, as some disagreed with her

An Afrikaner woman showed her support for the incoming Afrikaner refugees to America. Image: @andrea_spook

An Afrikaner woman in America shared and video about the first group of refugees coming from South Africa. In the clip, she discussed the significance of the first batch of Afrikaner refugees in the US.

People shared their reactions to seeing the South African who settled in America support the refugees. People discussed the claims that there is a genocide of Afrikaner farmers in South Africa.

Afrikaner woman in the USA welcomes refugees

In a video on X, a woman @anrea_spook, who immigrated to the USA from South Africa, recently expressed how happy she is that the first set of Afrikaner refugees were on their way to America. In the clip, she said the latest development was proof that they were finally making progress to protect Afrikaner lives in South Africa. Watch the video of the South African in America below:

SA drags SA woman

People flooded the Afrikaner woman's comments with criticisms. Many people encouraged those who feel threatened in South Africa to take on the refugee status offer in America. The call for Afrikaner farmers to become refugees in America comes after Donald Trump issued an executive order for their protection.

Donald Trump's executive order to protect Afrikaner farmers enticed some to seek refuge in America. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Many people made sarcastic comments thanking the creator of the video. Read peeps' comments on the woman's video below:

@SimthembileMab3 commented:

"We thank you for your courage 🙏 Hope more Refugees will join you soon as expected."

@realmsabza wrote:

"Thank you, share some of your accent with them🙏🏿"

@Motiv88r said:

"This is definitely not a South African accent - it sounds more western than local. Maybe you lived in Australia and jumped on this opportunity to eventually go to your desired country on this ticket of #Afriforum. I foresee this offer being taken by those who already left SA

@Lynette_SA argued:

"Andrea you need to get yourself properly informed. You can’t be making videos like this so confidently in your ignorance. It’s embarrassing!"

@ChicagoBoy2023 shared:

"I am an Afrikaner living in the United States. I moved here 15 years ago. I think you come from a good place, but we are the world’s black sheep and it will always be that way. What Trump is doing will just create more backlash for us, both here and at home… :-/"

@KC593A wrote:

"As a guy who spends a great deal of time in South Africa, I am genuinely excited about this. The overwhelming number of white South Africans I have come in contact with over the past 25 years are great people who are the types of immigrants we need."

