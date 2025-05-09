The Trump administration is preparing to welcome the first group of white South Africans classified as refugees to the United States as early as next week

While thousands of refugees from conflict zones remain blocked after Trump suspended the refugee programme in January, Afrikaners were processed in just three months

South Africans have shared varied reactions to the news, with many expressing relief and amusement about the departure of the Afrikaners claiming refugee status

US President Donald Trump rushes to bring in the first SA Afrikaner refugees into the US. Images: Lalocracio/Getty Images and realDonaldTrump/X

Donald Trump's administration is making final arrangements to bring the first group of white South Africans classified as refugees to the United States as early as the third week in May, according to reports from The New York Times.

Government officials are planning a welcoming ceremony at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to mark the arrival of the Afrikaners, who are members of South Africa's white minority ethnic group descended from Dutch settlers.

While the Trump administration paused virtually all refugee admissions shortly after taking office in January, citing security and cost concerns, it created a special exception for white South Africans in February.

Officials swiftly organised screening teams in Pretoria to process more than 8,000 applications from interested white South Africans, ultimately identifying about 100 Afrikaners who might qualify for approval.

What's particularly striking about these cases is how quickly they're being processed. According to The New York Times, these Afrikaners waited only about three months for approval, while refugees from conflict zones usually wait years in camps before being cleared to enter the United States.

Before Trump's first term, refugee resettlement took an average of 18 to 24 months, according to the American Immigration Council.

The bigger refugee picture

The fast-tracking of white South Africans comes in contrast to thousands of other refugees who remain blocked even after being fully vetted and approved for travel. These include Afghans, Congolese nationals, and others fleeing active conflict zones.

A federal judge recently ordered the Trump administration to lift the ban on refugees who were cleared for travel before Trump took office, but the rapid processing of Afrikaners has raised questions about the administration's priorities and selective approach to refugee resettlement.

Mzansi reacts to the news about Afrikaner refugees leaving SA for the US next week. Images: @TimesLIVE

Mzansi reacts with humour and scepticism

South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to the news about their compatriots' impending departure, with emotions ranging from relief to amusement and cynicism.

@ShockwaveAnderson didn't hide his feelings:

"Our visitors are finally leaving, what a relief."

@Apex spotted a contradiction:

"Oh, that's why they were in court fighting over the proposed idea to cancel dual citizenship thing. They don't want to lose their South African citizenship, but they don't want to stay in South Africa, interesting."

@MlungisiThwala had thoughts about who might be leaving:

"It must be the poor ones, not the rich."

@LunganiLuneshMchasa joked about potential cultural demands:

"After one month of staying there, they're gonna be marching, demanding their language to be an official language in the US and be taught in all schools 🤞🏽🤣"

@MaleselaNLedwaba reflected on identity and future claims:

"International orphans. It is sad not to have roots. In the next 100 years, they will claim the US as their ancestral homeland and birthplace."

@SceloMdunge seemed eager to speed up the process:

"Now you are talking, they must hurry up the process. By the end of the year, they should have processed about 50 batches. Come on, get along!"

@ReginaldMaine wondered about land arrangements:

"Will they be given farms when they get there?"

