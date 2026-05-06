The viral clip captures a bakkie that looks completely different from what viewers expect, with the front compartment appearing unusually empty

The open bonnet reveal confuses many viewers as they try to understand what powers the vehicle with the unusual layout

Mzansi reacts with mixed opinions, debating how the design affects safety, performance, and everyday use, while also questioning whether this kind of vehicle is practical

Man revealed what's under the car bonnet. Image: @msizatshepo

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video by @msizitshepo shows a bakkie running on electricity, leaving many viewers surprised. With the bonnet open, where the engine should be is just a view of the ground underneath the car yet the man demonstrates that the car is on and even revving, despite there being no traditional engine in sight.

The on-screen text reads: “100% electric car.” The man moves around the bakkie and reiterates the non-existence of a usual engine. He says:

"There is no engine here."

He also showed that the car was running. Image: @msizatshepo

Source: TikTok

Kia explains what’s under the bonnet of an electric car

According to vehicle company Kia, electric cars do not have traditional petrol or diesel engines; instead, they use electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries to move the wheels. Unlike conventional cars that burn fuel, electric vehicles run on stored electricity, making them quieter, simpler inside, and more efficient, with fewer moving parts and less maintenance needed.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi raised their questions

People took to @msizatshepo's page and showed a mix of curiosity, jokes, and concern, with many people confused about why the engine bay is empty and questioning what parts like the radiator are.

✞☠︎𝕾ᥲᥣᥲһ☠︎✞ exclaimed:

"What's the point of making the engine compartment if it's electric?"

Stringo Rams asked:

"What's the radiator for?"

tsopiofisto said:

"Why the electric cars ugly, they don't look like usual cars?"

Tlotlomela Chris Mphelo questioned:

"How is safety rating on this one… looks like those engines really protects us."

FANA.STOK inquired:

"What about the balance of the car because I think the engine heaviness helps"

compre noted:

"There’s no under cover"

habisomodisane88 wrote:

"They should have put covers in that compartment or use it for luggage storage. It looks so unfinished."

kgosi the Officer asked:

"Why this car seems like it's so empty? 😳😳😳😳 The engine looks like purification water system."

Mreik's Mmina Noko Sekokotla said:

"Moes this car will fly one day."

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Source: Briefly News